Hospital to offer free PSA screenings

In recognition of prostate cancer awareness month, Sampson Regional Medical Center will offer a limited number of free vouchers redeemable for PSA blood screenings performed at the Outpatient Diagnostics Center.

According to the American Cancer Society, about 1 in 9 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime. That is why Sampson Regional Medical Center is reminding all men that preventive care and annual screenings are important for their health. Prostate cancer, when diagnosed early, is treatable.

Prostate cancer is most prevalent in men over 55 and in African American males. However, men can also fall into a high-risk category and require an earlier screening if they have a first-degree relative diagnosed with prostate cancer before age 65. Men that fall in the high-risk category are encouraged to speak to their provider regarding early screening.

During the month of September, Sampson Regional Medical Center will offer a limited number of free blood screenings for prostate cancer. Individuals interested in claiming a free voucher must provide their name, date of birth, address, and phone number. Vouchers are limited to Sampson County residents and must be used within 60 days of issuing.

Vouchers are limited on a first-come, first-serve basis. To claim your free blood screening for prostate cancer and to schedule your appointment at the Outpatient Diagnostics Center, located at 233 Beaman St., call 910-592-2689, option 2.

SRMC holding blood screenings for prostate cancer