Leading the way

Greg and Alice Butler spend time together hiking on the Tompkins Knob Trail, one section of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail. - The Roseboro Railroad Bed is one section of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail. -

ROSEBORO MST HIKE The hike is free, but donations are welcome to help Friends of the MST. Funds will go towards the construction, protection and promotion of trails throughout the state. Shirts featuring stops on the way may be purchased at www.bit.ly/2GQE3j7. The cost is $42. Participation is free, but donations may be made at www.bit.ly/2Kv2yDI. Several levels of donations are available ranging from $42 to $1,142. Some of the incentives include MST path, one-year membership, a special hike with MST staff, and the 2019 Birthday Hike T-Shirt. For more information, contact Hike Leader Greg Butler, by email at [email protected] Betsy Brown, of Friends of the Mountain-to-Sea Trail, may also be reached at 919-518-1713 or by email at [email protected] Additional information about registration is available online at www.mountainstoseatrail.org/birthdayhike

ROSEBORO — Together, Mayor Alice Butler and her husband Greg Butler are ready to show fellow hikers a piece of Roseboro — a place they love to call home.

They are preparing to celebrate the 42nd birthday of the Mountain-to-Sea Trail (MST), which stretches more than 1,170 miles. Hundreds of miles include footpaths throughout North Carolina. Soon, the Butlers will be welcoming those hikers to the community. The Roseboro MST Hike is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at mile marker 18.1 (704 W. Roseboro St.) in Roseboro. For the 1.8-mile trail, hikers will walk west through downtown and follow the leaders on the railroad bed to mile marker 19 on Culbreth Street.

“I would love to see more people out in Roseboro walking,” Alice said. “This will give them a trail where they could walk on sidewalks and then the railroads. I’m hoping to introduce them to a place where they can walk and walk their dogs and whatnot.”

As MST Trail Angels, the Butlers hosted hikers going through the entire state trail. This includes giving them rides for supplies or revival in their home.

“It’s quite interesting,” Greg said. “You meet people from all over the country from different walks of life.”

It’s something Alice enjoys as well.

“People are hiking it for a multitude of reasons,” Alice said. “Some people are doing it just because they love hiking and some people are doing it because something happened to them and they needed a restart in life.”

With hikers walking for about 20 miles a day, Alice is always ready to help as a trail angel.

“It’s easy for us to pick them up, bring them to our house, get a shower, wash their clothes and get refreshed,” she said. “There’s not a lot of places for them to stay in our area and they end up staying in a tent.

“It gives them a boost and we take them right back where we picked them up,” Alice said. “They’re adamant about going right back where we picked them up.”

After a 20-mile hike, the Butlers are ready to pick up some hikers again.

For the Sept. 7 celebration, Greg is serving as the hike leader. He’s thrilled that the MST event is coming through eastern North Carolina and particularity Sampson County.

“People will have an opportunity to get out and hike, meet people and get more physically fit,” Greg said.

As a supporter of the trail, he also wants to expand hiking trails in and around Roseboro to allow people to enjoy different aspects of nature. This also includes spreading awareness and a push for the trail in the Pondberry forest, known locally as the White Woods, between Salemburg and Roseboro.

“It’s nice that we have tracks at the park and all, but sometimes it’s nice just to walk through nature,” Greg said. “Having more knowledge about the trail and people getting more interested in the trail gives you a chance to advocate for more opportunities to get trails through the area.”

In the meantime, Alice is encouraging Roseboro and resident from nearby towns to take advantage of the trail.

“There’s still a lot of people who are not aware,” she said. “It’s been going through town for several years, but it’s hard to get people to grasp it because they think of trail being in the woods.”

The public can join the Butlers on the free hike through the town, which is one of 27 trail towns available through the state. Along the way, participants will have a chance to see the historic Brick Cone Silo and the home of Medal of Honor recipient Geddie Herring. Officials described it as an easy, kid-friendly trail, that is also approved for dogs. Ice cream, snowcones and slushies will also be available on the trail.

Greg and Alice Butler spend time together hiking on the Tompkins Knob Trail, one section of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_MST-Greg-Alice.jpg Greg and Alice Butler spend time together hiking on the Tompkins Knob Trail, one section of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail. The Roseboro Railroad Bed is one section of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Railroad-Bed.jpg The Roseboro Railroad Bed is one section of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail.

Mountain-to-Sea Trail celebration set for Roseboro

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

ROSEBORO MST HIKE The hike is free, but donations are welcome to help Friends of the MST. Funds will go towards the construction, protection and promotion of trails throughout the state. Shirts featuring stops on the way may be purchased at www.bit.ly/2GQE3j7. The cost is $42. Participation is free, but donations may be made at www.bit.ly/2Kv2yDI. Several levels of donations are available ranging from $42 to $1,142. Some of the incentives include MST path, one-year membership, a special hike with MST staff, and the 2019 Birthday Hike T-Shirt. For more information, contact Hike Leader Greg Butler, by email at [email protected] Betsy Brown, of Friends of the Mountain-to-Sea Trail, may also be reached at 919-518-1713 or by email at [email protected] Additional information about registration is available online at www.mountainstoseatrail.org/birthdayhike

Reach Chase Jordan @ 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan @ 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.