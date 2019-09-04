CCS officials push for attendance

Superintendent Wesley Johnson signs a resolution for Attendance Awareness Month with support from leaders from Clinton City Schools. (Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent) - Johnson -

With a new school year underway, Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson is encouraging students to be in the classroom everyday for academic achievement.

Along with principals, the leader for Clinton City Schools signed a proclamation for Attendance Awareness Month in September. For the effort, Johnson is partnering with other superintendents and the NC Early Childhood Foundation to promote students attending school every day.

It began in 2013 and is a nationwide recognition involving more than 70 organizations. The goal is to reduce chronic absence, which is not going to school for several days each month during the academic year. According to the organization Attendance Works, 8 million faced absence problems. A student is classified as “chronically absent” is they miss a couple of days each month.

“We’re trying to ensure that all of our students get to school as much as possible when they are not sick,” Johnson said. “We’re going to spend a lot of time focusing on attendance as part of our (Multi-Tiered System of Support) initiative. We’re hoping to see much improvement this school year.”

The MTSS framework allows school leaders to make improvements through engagement and research based academic and behavioral practices.

According to the proclamation, missing 10 percent or more of school for any reason may be associated with lower academic achievement, truancy in middle school, and dropouts. It also states that regular attendance puts students on track for becoming proficient readers by the end of the third grade, decreases their likelihood of being retained, and supports the development of social and emotional skills.

“All students — even those who attend regularly — are affected by chronic absence because teachers must spend time reviewing for students who missed lessons,” Johnson stated in the resolution.

Another portion of the resolution states that attendance is now a required metric under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act and both the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading and the North Carolina Pathways to Grade Level Reading Initiative.

“Improving attendance takes commitment, collaboration and tailored approaches to the challenges and strengths in each community,” Johnson stated. “Regular attendance can be significantly increased when schools, families and communities work together to monitor and promote regular attendance and address barriers that keep children from getting to school.”

Principals from Clinton City Schools are also supporting the initiative.

“Attendance is paramount for success in any endeavor that you chose, either as a student just starting out or a Senior trying to complete the educational journey,” said Greg Dirks, Principal of L.C. Kerr School. Parents are ultimately responsible for the children’s attendance within the academic arena. The proclamation sends a message that it is a complete investment with educators, family and the community to be involved in the students that are attending our community schools.

