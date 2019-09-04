Theological college starts enrollment

Bishop Varnie N. Fullwood Sr. and Pastor Idella M. Fullwood continue their ministry through the North Carolina Theological Seminary. -

North Carolina Theological Seminary (NCTS) is continuing its mission of spreading knowledge about Christianity through an academic program in Sampson County.

The organization will begin its seventh year Sept. 9 and is looking forward to providing opportunities for residents to earn different levels of degrees. Founder and President Dr. Varnie N. Fullwood Sr. created the theological seminary with a goal to “develop the minds of those wishing to obtain more knowledge of God’s words by offering an academic Christian degree program here in Sampson County.”

“When our students graduate, they have worked hard,” Fullwood said.

In addition to assignments at home, students in the school participate in lectures and meet once a week during Monday nights, for two hours. It takes about one year to receive an associate’s degree, while a bachelor’s take another year. For students seeking a master’s, two years of study is required. An additional year is required for an doctorate.

In 2014, 94 graduates earned degrees for the first celebration. Since that time, the growth has continued with nearly 500 students in 2019. NCTS is also helping people overseas. More than 60 have graduated from Nassau, Bahamas and 65 from the Vijayawada, India campus. The building on 255 Isaac Weeks Road in Clinton, serves as the headquarters. It operates about 40 satellite locations in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia. During the 2019 period, NCTS is planning to expand in Florida.

NCTS is certified through the North Carolina Board of Governors, which certifies all colleges, and is doubly accredited through Transworld Accrediting Commission International, the largest accreditation program, and The Accrediting Commission.

Registration for the upcoming year is underway and classes will start for the main campus in Clinton, is set for 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9. Enrollment is still available on the first night of class.

For more information, contact NCTS officials at 910-590-3131 or 910-564-6630 or online at www.nctsglobal.org.

