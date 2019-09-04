Second SBI agent injured in Sampson explosion discharged

A State Bureau of Investigation agent severely injured in a July 26 explosion at a Sampson County residence has been discharged after more than five weeks of treatment at the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill.

Special Agent Brian Joy was released Monday from the center, where he was in critical condition for weeks after conducting a “render safe” mission of bomb-making materials at JV Farm Lane, Dunn.

Joy and SBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Timothy Luper were called in to assist Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities who found a man in possession of homemade bombs and related materials during a traffic stop for speeding on July 25. Evidence led sheriff’s authorities and the SBI to Jimmy Tyndall’s residence on JV Farm Lane, Dunn, where more homemade explosives and “explosive-making materials” were discovered.

The explosion occurred in the early-morning hours the following day as the agents worked to dispose of the materials.

Luper, who was also injured, was scheduled to have another surgery on his shoulder Tuesday. He was discharged from the hospital on Aug. 3 — almost exactly a month before Joy — to continue recovering at home with his family.

Now, Joy gets to do the same.

“Brian is now at home with his family where he will continue to recover,” the SBI stated in the Tuesday announcement. “We continue to keep Brian and Tim in our prayers.”

Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton said two homemade explosives were found in Tyndall’s car, and three were later found in his house. The SBI agents were called in to neutralize the devices in the car while the road was closed and nearby houses evacuated. That stop occurred just before 2 p.m. July 25 on U.S. 421, near U.S. 13.

Thornton said the explosion happened as the agents were gathering explosive materials into a pile for disposal and a spark ignited one of the chemicals.

Tyndall was charged with three counts of possession of a weapon of mass destruction, misdemeanor larceny, speeding, possession of methamphetamines and possession of drug paraphernalia. The sheriff said Tyndall could face more charges related to the SBI agents’ injuries, but no such offenses have yet been leveled.

Both Luper and Joy were transported to the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center after the explosion, Luper with second-degree burns and a dislocated shoulder, Joy with third degree burns. Both subsequently underwent surgeries.

Through the establishment of a GoFundMe page, the community ultimately raised close to $35,000 in just five days to aid the agents and their families before the page was closed to donations. The fundraising page was set up to assist families with the expenses of travel, meals and lodging. Others held similar fundraising events to help the agents and their families in the weeks that followed.

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.