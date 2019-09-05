Coharie’s 50th Pow Wow set

File photos|Sampson Independent Coharie male dancer Isaiah Robinson leads dancers into the arena during a recent Pow Wow. - File photos|Sampson Independent The 50th annual Coharie Pow Wow is set for this weekend, a tradition of honoring the tribe’s heritage. The Pow Wow began in 1969 and each year, members honor the past by gathering at the Coharie Tribal Center in Sampson. This year the annual event is slated for an unprecedented three days, from Friday through Sunday, but organizers were awaiting Dorian’s impact for a decision on Friday events. - File photos|Sampson Independent Gordie Jacobs - File photos|Sampson Independent Smokey River was one of several Native American drum groups featured in last year’s Coharie Pow Pow. - -

A sign of the changing of the seasons and a way to pay tribute to the past and a rich Native American heritage, the annual Coharie Indian Cultural Pow Wow is marking its 50th year — and a three-day celebration from Sept. 6-8 is planned.

The Pow Wow is the most important of all events of the year for the Coharie Tribe and others across the state, a time to celebrate the history of ancestors and reflect on the struggles to open doors of opportunity for future generations of Native Americans, said JaNella Williams, of the Coharie Intra-Tribal Council, Inc.

It’s also a time to share that culture, teaching younger generations about the traditions they are being asked to keep alive, while similarly educating friends and neighbors about Coharie culture and a past held so dearly by its people.

The Pow Wow is slated to kick off at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the Coharie Tribal Center, 7531 N US Hwy 421, with the closing song at 10 p.m. Williams said organizers will make a final decision Thursday afternoon in regard to Friday’s events. As of Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday festivities were anticipated to go on as scheduled.

The Coharie Pow Wow began in 1969 under the leadership of James D. “Dob” Brewington, who was chief at the time.

It regularly features Native American dancing, the crowning of the newly selected Coharie princesses and braves, drumming and food, along with crafts, beautifully-made regalia, artwork and gospel singing. While many see the Pow Wow as a form of entertainment, it serves as a respected, cultural legacy among the tribe’s people — an opportunity to celebrate and unite culture.

Tribal families from across the state gather together with friends to reflect on the past and celebrate the potential the future holds.

To that end, for the 50th annual event, a three-day Pow Wow will be held consisting of many added events, special recognitions and competitions.

Chief Ammie Gordie “Gray Eagle” Jacobs began his reign as chief of the Coharie Tribe last month. A longtime member of the Coharie Tribe, Jacobs and his family have always been involved with the tribe.

“Our Creator has left us many footprints to follow,” Jacobs stated. “My prayer for my Tribe is that all who follow the footprints we make will find themselves a path that enriches their lives with knowledge of our people that are resilient and refuse to fail. We are a people that stands with our heads high and proud of our heritage. We all have a little something to pass on to our children and their children and their children that is called our heritage — share it.”

He said all are welcome on the tribal grounds.

“Our Pow Wows are always open to the public — the more the merrier, we say,” the chief remarked. “I look forward to meeting and getting to know more of our friends and neighbors when you attend our 50th Annual Pow Wow.”

Festivities on Saturday, Sept. 7, will begin at 8 a.m., with registration for the 9th Annual Warriors Memorial Ride, a 106-mile escorted ride that traverses Sampson and serves to pay homage to veterans and service personnel. Closing song on Saturday night will be at 9:45 p.m.

Sunday’s events begin at 10 a.m. with a worship service. Grand entry is at 1 p.m. with the festivities ending at 6 p.m.

“Not only will past and present meet, but we intend on having Native Americans from all over the State of North Carolina as well as all across the United States making the trip to dance and drum alongside our brothers and sisters to celebrate the heritage we share,” said Williams.

This year, Greg Jacobs, Tribal administrator of the Coharie Tribe, said a newly-discovered 600-plus-year-old Native American dugout canoe, discovered in the South River Basin of Sampson, will be on display.

Registration forms for the 9th Annual Warrior Ride are available at coharietribe.org and can be submitted before or the day of the event. For more, contact Vinnie Bryant at 910-337-3951 or via email at [email protected] Cost is $25 per bike and $5 per extra rider.

