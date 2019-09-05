Garland sets out to rename street for Smith

Garland Mayor Winifred Murphy, left, conducts a swearing in ceremony for new commissioner, Judy Smith, center. Several family members attended, including her husband, Eddie Smith, right. - Smith -

GARLAND — For her dedication and service, the Garland Board of Commissioners is honoring Judy C. Smith. During a Tuesday meeting, the town leaders voted unanimously to rename East 10th Street after the former commissioner.

Mayor Winifred Murphy said the town will have to check with E911 officials before any changes take place and to avoid duplicate street names being used in Sampson County. Town Attorney Alan Maynard and Murphy researched the process, which does not require a public hearing process since no other houses within the city limit are on the street.

Smith joined the board in 2015. She wanted to see more programs and recreational opportunities for Garland residents. With the help of Garland volunteers, she worked to bring Softball back to Garland. Some of the preparation included interest meetings and upgrades to the park. In 2016, a league was revitalized for youths.

“I’ve always been a believer that we need to involve our young people in positive activities and give them plenty to get their energy out,” Smith said in 2017 after the success of the Garland Volunteer Softball League. “I believe that it’s a moral obligation that we have to our children to give them some outlets.”

In August 2017, Smith resigned from the board after serving for several years. During her time, Smith’s contributions also included the construction of the Curtis D. Cain Memorial Park located on South Bladen Avenue. The 1.39 acres of property near the post office was donated by the late Connie Cain Rackley, daughter of the former commissioner and businessman, for whom the park is named.

While talking about street improvements, commissioners also went over a resurfacing project for East 10th Street, which was damaged after work associated with a Community Development Block Grant project for water infrastructure repairs. With Diamond construction approved for the work, Murphy said they wanted to make the street a priority.

Commissioners are also looking into naming a street in honor of the late Gene Hart Sr. and Dorothy Cain Hart.

Gene, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, served for 16 years on the Sampson County Board of Education and was a principal in the Union District. Dorothy was an educator for more than 30 years.

The location discussed for the couple was a portion of 8th Street area.

Garland Mayor Winifred Murphy, left, conducts a swearing in ceremony for new commissioner, Judy Smith, center. Several family members attended, including her husband, Eddie Smith, right. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Garland_1.jpg Garland Mayor Winifred Murphy, left, conducts a swearing in ceremony for new commissioner, Judy Smith, center. Several family members attended, including her husband, Eddie Smith, right. Smith https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Smith_1.jpg Smith

Similar honor eyed for Harts