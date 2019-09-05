Rose selected to state helm

Clinton Planning Director/Main Street Manager Mary Rose recently lunched with a group of retired Main Street managers at Alfredo’s in Downtown Clinton. Five of the seven individuals have served as president of the N.C. Downtown Development Association, including Rose, who was recently installed in the state post. - Pictured, from left, are: front row — Bob Murphrey, Mary Rose, Art Jackson; and back row — Hal Mason, George Jackson, Gene Merritt and Jack Newman. - Mary Rose talks with Main Street managers. Five of the seven individuals have served as president of the N.C. Downtown Development Association, including Bob Murphrey, Hal Mason, Art Jackson, Gene Merritt, and now current president Rose. -

Mary Rose, a planning and development leader for the City of Clinton for years, has been selected to serve as president of the North Carolina Downtown Development Association (NCDDA).

The NCDDA is a statewide, nonprofit organization which works with communities across North Carolina to enhance downtowns as cultural and economic centers.

During the Aug. 9 NCDDA Board meeting in Mount Airy, Rose, who is planning director for the City of Clinton Planning and Development Department and the Clinton Main Street Manager, was installed as president of the state association. Rose has been elected by the organization’s membership to serve a two-year term as president.

The announcement was made official at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, at which time City manager Tom Hart and Mayor Lew Starling offered their congratulations to Rose on the prestigious post.

Mary has served 24 years with the City of Clinton, beginning as a planning specialist in 1995. She served in that capacity for three years, then as a planner from 1998-2004. When the City of Clinton and the County of Sampson merged to perform planning duties in 2004, Rose was made senior planner. She served in that capacity until the end of 2010, when she was promoted to interim planning director.

After six months in the interim role, she became director in May 2011, serving both the city and county in a directorial capacity until July 2018, when the county opted out of the partnership with the city. Rose remains at the helm for the City of Clinton Planning and Development Department.

She has also been heavily involved with the NCDDA for more than a decade.

Rose has served on the NCDDA Board of Directors since 2007, when she was elected as the Region 3 Director, and has also served as vice president of Education and president-elect for the organization.

Members of NCDDA include downtown development managers, coordinators and Main Street managers; economic developers; town planners; town managers; architects; landscape architects; developers; and other professions related to the development of North Carolina’s downtowns.

“It is an honor to be part of an organization whose members work to advance downtowns across the state of North Carolina. Having served in different capacities upon the NCDDA board over a 12-year period I have learned the importance of working with other downtown professionals, citizens, municipal and state leaders, from across North Carolina to maintain, preserve and promote downtowns,” Rose stated.

Last week, Rose lunched with a group of retired Main Street managers at Alfredo’s in Downtown Clinton. Five of the seven individuals have served as president of NCDDA, including Bob Murphrey, Hal Mason, Art Jackson, Gene Merritt, and now current president Rose.

“Building relationships and learning from the experiences of others can assist any downtown professional as they navigate through daily activities in their own community,” said Rose. “From Uptown Shelby and Downtown Clinton to Downtown Raleigh and Wilmington, this group of gentlemen shared some of their stories and experiences as members and past presidents of NCDDA.

“In my term as president, I look forward to building new relationships and strengthening existing ones to the benefit of downtowns across North Carolina.”

