Williams turns 105

Lisbon Street Missionary Baptist Church celebrated Sister Minnie Williams’ 105 years of Christian fellowship on the occasion of her birthday Aug. 28. Williams, of Mary Gran Nursing Center, attended Sunday School, church and had perfect attendance in Sunday School for most of her active life. She is famous for her fashion and hats, not missing out when it came to her church and fellowship with church family.