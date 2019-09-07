If it’s late summer, that means members of the Sampson County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People(NAACP) are busy finalizing plans for their 19th Annual Freedom Fund Banquet, a gathering that has come to mark one of the county’s big, red carpet occasions.

Set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, the officers and members of the local branch of the NAACP invite the public to join them in celebrating their 19th annual Freedom Fund Banquet. In anticipation of a large turnout, organizers of the 2019 banquet are hoping that all roads will lead to the banquet venue, the Sampson Agri-Expo Center, located at 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton.

This year’s Freedom Fund Banquet will mark the 110th anniversary of the founding of the NAACP, the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights organization whose longstanding mission is “to ensure the political, educational, social and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate racial hatred and racial discrimination.”

Historically, the NAACP’s progress has been due to its many members who are organized into some 2,200 local units and state conferences, working to fight for equality on every front. Today, at 110 years old, the NAACP remains one of the key players in advancing democracy through its struggle for equality and justice for all in the U.S., and shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon. To that point, Derrick Johnson, national NAACP President and CEO remarked, “In these challenging times, civil rights advocacy requires more robust engagement in public policy than ever.”

The 2019 Freedom Fund Banquet, with the theme, “Is There Not a Cause?”, will feature the Rev. Dr. Daran H. Mitchell, the Senior Pastor of Trinity AME Zion Church, in Greensboro, as the guest speaker. Born and raised in Tampa, Fla, Dr. Mitchell began his educational journey in the private and public schools of Hillsborough County, Fla. He received his early religious training at Hood Temple AME Zion Church, Tampa, Fla., where he confessed Christ, accepting his call to the ministry, at age 15 and preaching his initial sermon at age 16. Thus, he began his journey of preaching the gospel while maintaining an active civic engagement as well, for over 30 years.

Dr. Mitchell’s post-secondary education began at Bethune-Cookman in Daytona Beach, Fla., graduating Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Religion/Philosophy-Liberal Studies. His advanced degrees include a Master of Divinity and a Doctor of Ministry. Other special training includes the Pastoral Care Specialist; the Institute for Church Administration and Management; and the NC Rural Leadership Development Institute.

Along with serving congregations in North and South Carolina and New York, Dr. Mitchell has served as an adjunct professor in Religion. Presently, his association with the AME Zion Church remains extensive, serving as the senior pastor of Trinity AME Zion in Greensboro; Chairman of the Board of Examiners; Chairman of the Budget Committee for the Greensboro District; and Co-Dean of the Piedmont Episcopal District Leadership Training Institute. He is also a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and the Greensboro Branch of the NAACP.

His awards and honors include memberships in honor societies; religious leadership awards; the Prestigious Martin Luther King Board of Preachers at Morehouse College; the Livingston College Leaders Hall of Fame; and the Teaching Excellence and Service Award, Hood Theological Seminary. Dr. Mitchell is married to the Reverend Lorraine Lynn Kennedy-Mitchell, and they are the proud parents of one son, Caylen.

Additionally, the banquet planners are expecting a large turnout from every sector of the community, including governmental, religious, civic and business, as this event continues to help unite the community in the struggle for equality and justice for all in Sampson County. With that in mind, banquet organizers are advising that tickets for the event are available now through Sept. 23. The cost of an adult ticket is $30, and for youth up to age 19, the ticket is $15.

In the effort to make the banquet experience more satisfactory, the organizers strongly suggest, “ we are encouraging churches, civic organizations, government leaders and local businesses to purchase tables that seat 10, at the cost of $300. This will allow groups and individuals to sit together at the banquet.”

Those who are unable to attend but would like to show support for the banquet and the scholarship program are being encouraged to purchase an ad that will appear in the Freedom Fund Banquet souvenir booklet. The options for ads are: full page, $125; half page, $60; quarter page, $35; and business card, $20. Any donations will be appreciated, and the deadline for ads is Sept. 15.

If you have concerns or questions, contact local NAACP President Lee Byam at 910-990-0873 or banquet coordinators, Janet Melvin at 910-990-0019 and Christine Dillard at 910-594-0594. Tickets and ads may be purchased from any member of the NAACP.

Mitchell https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Daran-Mitchell.jpg Mitchell

Event hosted by Sampson chapter marks NAACP’s 110th year