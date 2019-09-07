As construction continues for Sampson Partners’ building on Main Street, the organization is looking forward to partnering with Sampson Community College as well.

President Paul Viser and Johnny Pridgen, director of financial operations, recently provided updates on progress for the group dedicated to helping people in need. Sampson Partners would like to lease 1,190 square feet of that new space to Sampson Community College. Officials believe it will bring a lot of foot traffic to downtown. A floor plan was modified for the college’s needs. Some of them include classes, certificate programs and public events.

Final approval depends on an OK from the Board of Trustees.

“We see it as a great relationship where we can benefit each other,” Viser said. “They need a spot in downtown and we got one with loads of parking.”

The 501(c)(3) nonprofit Christian-based organization is continuing a two-year plan that started in July 2019. With rebranding and reorganization, the group purchased property on Main Street.

In January 2019, Sampson Partners unveiled plans for the $400,000 investment in the middle of the downtown Clinton. Construction started in March with HN Carr. Space was transformed for the recently named “The Shop of Main,” with the plan for more than 3,700 square feet to be used for furniture displays and sales. Clothing and household goods will continue to be sold in the existing 6,400 square feet area.

Sampson Partners’ Board of Directors is a working board where members take responsibility, instead of just setting policy, leaders said. Along with Pridgen and Viser, the members include Peggy Melvin, director of volunteer services; Margaret Spivey, director of thrift shop operations; and Rhonda West, director of communications. Sampson Partners is looking for someone to serve as director of furniture operations.

Rodney Sessoms recently joined the board and will work in furniture operations. Willie Mitchell just left the board after many years of service and leadership. Mitchell will continue to serve as a volunteer.

The organization is looking for donations of $150,000 to pay off the $400,000 building project. By the end of the fiscal year, about $200,000 in cash has been paid and $50,000 is in cash reserves. The goal is to finish all of the payments by July 31, 2020.

Pridgen and Viser expressed how donations for the building exceeded expectations.

First Citizens Bank led the way with a gift of $10,000. A construction loan with favorable terms was also provided. Bill Scott, senior vice president of First Citizens Bank, also offered guidance and support. Other corporate support came from Performance Automotive, and owners Ingrid and Vince Burgess; Coastal AgroBusiness, Clinton Truck and Tractor, and State Farm Insurance, Ken and Kim Sutton.

After receiving individual donations ranging from $1 to thousands, Sampson Partners is emphasizing that no donation is too small.

“I would like to thank the community at large because they have done tremendously in responding to this,” Pridgen said. “We great appreciate it.”

Sampson Partners started in 1986 as Clinton United Churches Crisis Center, Inc. and became known as Sampson Crisis Center, Inc. a few years later. During that time, Pridgen’s father, J.C. Pridgen Sr., was on the original board of directors. The group’s assistance has undergone several changes, one of them being the discontinuation of food distribution and crisis intervention in 2014. The thrift shop continues to be a profitable operation.

Through reorganization, the name changed to Sampson Partners in the summer of 2018. Over the past three years, the organization donated $30,000 to help people around the county.

After the building is finished and is up and running, Sampson Partners would like to increase cash support to $100,000 to help people throughout Sampson County. Organizations receiving support include United Way, UCare, Tim’s Gifts, and the SCC Foundation. Money is also distributed to churches for special programs such as hurricane relief, meals for the public and Backpack Buddies.

Along with financial donations, the organization is searching for furniture and would like to expand operations throughout online marketing on outlets such as Facebook. The effort is being led by West as the director of communications.

“We want to do anything we can to expand the market throughout Sampson County,” Pridgen said about good quality items.

Donations can be made online with a credit card at the website www.sampsonpartners.org or by check mailed to: Sampson Partners, 309 E. Main St., Clinton, N.C. 28328.

Every gift will be followed by a handwritten note of thanks and also a letter to keep on file for tax purposes. All donors will be permanently recognized on a plaque within the new building, with donors simply listed alphabetically to show appreciation.

Johnny Pridgen and Paul Viser of Sampson Partners stand near construction in downtown Clinton.

Plans include teaming with college

By Chase Jordan cjordan@www.clintonnc.com