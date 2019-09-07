Sampson sees docile Dorian

Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Roseboro Fire Chief Lee Coleman reviews county reports while checking on the weather. - Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Employees from Charlie C’s IGA in Clinton unload water for customers. The employees are Nick Perez, Donald Wrench, Sandra Smith and Tateyanna Scott. - Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent At the Hog Slat parking lot, a fleet of vehicles associated with Duke Energy are set up for power outages. - Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Windows of the The Beehive Thrift Store are taped with hopes that they don’t shatter. - - Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent A shelter at Lakewood High School is available for residents in western Sampson County. - - Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Nick Perez, manager at Charlie C’s in Clinton stacks water for customers. - - Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Plywood is attached to windows at Dollar General in Salemburg. - - Courtesy photo|South River EMC South River EMC crews work to restore power Friday in Autryville. - - Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent The water runs over the roadway on Old Warsaw Road, near Pope Road. It was one of several roads closed Friday due to being impassable in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, which dumped 7 inches onto central Sampson County. Waters began to recede later in the day. - - Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Rowan Road, near Six Runs Creek, was covered on Friday, a familiar sight for the low-lying area during storm events. - - Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Rowan Road was one of several closed due to high water. - - Courtesy photo|South River EMC A South River employee takes a gander at a fallen tree resting on a power line on Laurel Lake Road, Roseboro. - - Sherry Matthews|Sampson Independent A Duke Progress crew member works to fix a line at Wall and Elizabeth streets in Clinton. - - Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Before the shelters opened on Wednesday, employees from Sampson County agencies began preparation to help evacuees. By noon Friday, all shelters in Sampson were closed. - - Courtesy photo|County of Sampson The incoming Emergency Operations Center Disaster Response Team is briefed by the outgoing team on Wednesday. The Sampson County EOC was fully activated at 5 p.m. Wednesday and ultimately deactivated at 2 p.m. Friday. - -

Hurricane Dorian made its presence known in central North Carolina on Thursday and into Friday, but Sampson County was no worse for wear as a result.

A good soaking — close to 7 inches of rain in less than 24 hours — caused downed trees and power lines, as well as produced some high water situations that made a handful of roadways temporarily impassable. However, as the water receded Friday afternoon, local curfews were lifted, shelters closed, the local Emergency Operations Center deactivated and power restored to nearly all county customers.

After several days of lead-up in the preparation for another potentially devastating event, Dorian came and went with little more than a whisper and a sizable amount of rain for Sampson and surrounding counties after tearing into the Bahamas as a deadly Category 4 behemoth at the beginning of its course. It ultimately made landfall over Cape Hatteras at 8:35 a.m. Friday as a Category 1 storm with winds of 90 mph.

The impact of Dorian was fairly centralized for Sampson, with the heaviest impact occurring in the central and eastern parts of the county, where between 6-7 inches of rain fell, tapering off to lower rainfall amounts in the northern and southern ends.

The U.S. National Weather Service tallied Clinton and Roseboro at 6.9 inches and 6.6 inches, respectively, and maximum wind gusts nearing 50 mph in portions of Sampson. The county was under a Tropical Storm Warning, Flash Flood Warning, Flash Flood Watch and a Tornado Warning at one point in time, but no tornadoes were spotted in Sampson.

There was one water rescue conducted in the county.

The Clinton Fire Department and the N.C. National Guard rescued four adults from a home on Henry Lee Lane with the assistance of a high clearance vehicle, due to rising waters. There were not reportedly any other additional calls for rescue.

As the impacts of Dorian lessened, road clearance and power restoration was well underway on Friday morning, with all local South River customers in the light by the afternoon and nearly all of Sampson’s Duke Progress Energy customers illuminated by Friday evening, with most of the pending outages in the Clinton area.

As of 4:45 a.m. Friday, there were 14,733 power outages in Sampson County.

That included roughly 7,500 Duke customers, 6,000 South River EMC customers and in excess of 1,000 Four County customers. South River EMC started Friday with 7,121 of its 45,000 members without electric service. The bulk of the outages (nearly 6,500) being the result of a Duke Energy transmission line outage. The majority of the outages — 6,004 — were in Sampson, with 463 in Bladen, 447 in Cumberland, 106 in Johnston and 96 in Harnett.

By 2 p.m. Friday, when the Emergency Operations Center was deactivated, the total number of people without power in Sampson had dropped to 4,000. The number dipped into the hundreds just a few short hours later.

Disaster shelters at Union High School, Hobbton Middle School and Midway High School were closed by 9:30 a.m. and the remaining shelters — Clinton High School and Lakewood High School, as well as the special needs shelter on Fisher Drive and the pet shelter at the Sampson County Animal Shelter — were shuttered by noon.

At peak occupation late Thursday, there were more than 300 evacuees in the Sampson shelters.

Franklin Township and the surrounding areas had a voluntary evacuation as the county declared a State of Emergency, which was said to impact around 3,000 people. A mandatory evacuation was never necessary, and those southern areas of Sampson that were the hardest hit in last year’s Florence were came through relatively unscathed this time around.

Susan Holder, public information officer and assistant manager for Sampson, lauded first responders and rescue crews, and noted few reports of any significant impacts in terms of damage, a far cry from the dozens of fractured and covered roads left in the wake of Florence.

“Our efforts today will be focused on continuing to support the efforts of our volunteer fire departments to clear remaining trees from roadway and to begin the damage assessment process per our Standard Operating Guidelines,” Holder said Friday.

Sampson County, Clinton, Newton Grove, Roseboro and Garland all lifted curfews by Friday afternoon.

Sampson Regional Medical’s restricted access period was similarly lifted on Friday. Restricted access was activated Wednesday night as hospital officials took action to protect the safety of patients, visitors, staff and the community ahead of Dorian.

The hospital has also expired its emergency operations protocol. While the main hospital has restored all operations to normal, outpatient clinics and physician practices remained closed through Friday. The Center for Health + Wellness was set to open back Saturday, Sept. 7, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., while the Clinton Urgent Care was tentatively opening Sunday, Sept. 8. All other hospital facilities were set to reopen Monday, Sept. 9.

There are no reports of significant impacts to North Carolina’s pork industry, which includes more than 2,000 farms, as a result of Dorian. Wind damage was minimal and rainfall amounts from the hurricane did not negatively impact treatment lagoons, the N.C. Pork Council said in a statement.

“Many of our farmers today are serving with their volunteer fire departments as first responders, and we are thankful for their service to our communities,” the N.C. Pork Council stated. “Our concerns remain with others from North Carolina, and beyond, affected by the severe storm.”

Around 9 p.m. Thursday, the Sampson County Emergency Operation Center began to receive an influx of road issues regarding rising water levels, trees or power lines down and roads being washed out (See latest list, subject to change, in related box). Proper authorities were notified and worked to clear the roads when weather conditions allowed.

Offering assistance during the weather event were the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, N.C. State Highway Patrol, and local police departments, which provided law enforcement coverage throughout the event, while Sampson County EMS was on standby along with Sampson County fire departments and the N.C. National Guard monitoring the situation.

N.C. Forestry, and the N.C. Department of Transportation were similarly on standby to remove trees from the roadway as needed, as Sampson County employees manned shelters and helped out at the Emergency Operations Center.

Garland Mayor Winifred Hill Murphy saw plenty of devastation in her town and surrounding area last year. She was happy to see the town get a reprieve from Mother Nature this time. She urged residents to check in with her about power loss, downed trees or destruction, as town officials surveyed damage.

“Thankfully, Duke Energy customers in Garland never lost power. This is such a blessing,” Murphy stated. “Praying that the (worst) is over. Our public work employees are riding around checking on streets, wells, and lift stations to make sure that all is good. Continued prayers for everyone (in) Garland and everywhere.”

Hurricane brings plenty of rain, minimal damage

By Chris Berendt

Road conditions (as of Friday afternoon) • Edmond Matthis Road, High Water (Road Closed) • Pearson Road and Mosley Ave (High Water) • Beulah Church Road/Six Runs Church Road, (High Water) • Rowan Road/Rackley Road (High Water) • Pearson Road and Cartertown Rd, Wash Out (Road Closed) • Rowan Road at Six Runs Creek, High Water (Road Closed) • Old Warsaw Road at Pope Road, High Water (Road Closed) • Cornwallis Road/County Line (High Water) • Union School Road/Reedsford Rd, Wash Out (Road Closed) • Lake Artesia Road/PIne Ridge Road (High Water) • Needmore Road/Reedsford Road (High Water) • Moltonville Road/Old Warsaw Rd (High Water) • Waycross Road near Delbrook Ln (Wash Out) * Downed trees on Sampson roads have been resolved; however there are few roads with high water or washout issues that have caused them to be impassable. For some, the situation was expectedt to resolve as water receded Friday, but motorists in these area were urged to use caution. For updated information, visit drivenc.gov.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

