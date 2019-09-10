Pow Wow marks 50 years

Ricky Burnett, arena director, holds an Eagle Staff after it’s presented by the the Color Guard, as Chief Ammie Gordie “Gray Eagle” Jacobs, far right, observes. - The 50th annual Coharie Pow Wow and the tradition of honoring the tribe’s heritage continued during the weekend. Some of the features included Native American dancing, drumming, a special ceremony for military veterans and a variety of vendors. - Miss Indian North Carolina 2019-20 Cheyenne Shashoni Daniel speaks to the crowd during the Pow Wow. - Veterans are honored for their military service. - - Ricky Burnett, arena director, presents feathers to veterans for serving in the United States military. - - The Coharie Color Guard members lead the opening ceremony. Members are Randy Bryant, Andrea Goodman, Carol Brewington, and Alex Brewington. - - The crowd honors veterans as they walk around the arena. - - The 50th annual Coharie Pow Wow and the tradition of honoring the tribe’s heritage continued during the weekend. Some of the features included Native American dancing, drumming, a special ceremony for military veterans and a variety of vendors. - - The 50th annual Coharie Pow Wow and the tradition of honoring the tribe’s heritage continued during the weekend. Some of the features included Native American dancing, drumming, a special ceremony for military veterans and a variety of vendors. - - The 50th annual Coharie Pow Wow and the tradition of honoring the tribe’s heritage continued during the weekend. Some of the features included Native American dancing, drumming, a special ceremony for military veterans and a variety of vendors. - - The 50th annual Coharie Pow Wow and the tradition of honoring the tribe’s heritage continued during the weekend. Some of the features included Native American dancing, drumming, a special ceremony for military veterans and a variety of vendors. - - During the 9th Annual Warriors Memorial Ride, a 106-mile escorted ride, motorcyclists enter the celebration. - - Red Clay was one of several Native American drumming groups at the 50th anniversary of the Pow Wow. - - Warpaint participates in the 50th Coharie Indian Cultural Pow Wow. - - The 50th annual Coharie Pow Wow and the tradition of honoring the tribe’s heritage continued during the weekend. Some of the features included Native American dancing, drumming, a special ceremony for military veterans and a variety of vendors. - -

At the Coharie Tribal Center, Bradley Brewington took pride in wearing colorful and sacred regalia.

For the Sampson County native, carrying on the traditions of his Native American ancestors is important. He was one of many celebrating the heritage at the 50th annual Coharie Indian Cultural Pow Wow. The purpose is to pay tribute to the history and to share it with the public.

“It’s like a big family reunion,” said Brewington, a member of the Coharie tribe. “It’s good medicine. I live on the Red Road by going to different communities and doing Pow Wows.”

The Coharie Pow Wow began Saturday and continued through Sunday. Although the event was cut short one day because of Hurricane Dorian, it didn’t stop people from coming from all over the state to take part in the annual even. The Pow Wow began in 1969, led by James D. “Dob” Brewington, who was chief at the time.

Greg Jacobs, Coharie Tribal Administrator, was pleased with the turnout, and those who played a part in keeping the tradition going. Chief Ammie Gordie “Gray Eagle” Jacobs began his reign as chief of the Coharie Tribe in August.

“We’re glad to have this opportunity to share our beautiful culture with the public,” Jacobs said. “I’m real proud of what we got here today and what we’re able to accomplish as residents of Sampson County and the state as Indian people. I feel wonderful, my heart is glad.”

While talking about Native American heritage, Jacobs said it’s important for everybody to have a positive self image.

“I think it’s really important to know where we came from and to know where we’re going,” Jacobs said. “When it comes to our cultural ways, we want to be proud of them and it’s important that we keep up our spirituality to a power that’s greater than our own into the future.”

Some of the highlights for the 2019 event featured drumming competitions, intertribal dancing, and gospel singing. More than 80 motorcyclists from across the state participated in the Warriors Ride to honor veterans and military personnel. During a special ceremony, the veterans each received a sacred hawk feather for their service to the United States.

Along with other tribal members, Jacobs was thankful for Sampson County government and that state of North Carolina. Some of that partnership includes cleaning local rivers, community gardens and social and economical programs.

“We have many partners, so we’re not doing this alone just among Indian people,” he said. “But it’s all of people of Sampson County, Harnett County, and the State of North Carolina and it’s for all people.”

Many vendors provided souvenirs and treats. Nearby, Vicki Newton made fry bread with family members for the 50th celebration.

“We thank our elders for starting this for us 50 years ago,” Newton said while sharing history of the bread created during the Trail of Tears, when Native American were forced off their land. “That’s what they had to eat, so we make fry bread to honor them and the struggles of our people.”

Elijah Jeffries, a citizen of the Occaneechi Band of the Saponi Nation, attended the event with his parents Douglas Logan and Vivette Jeffries-Logan.

“I enjoy the people and the experience,” Jeffries said about dancing in the ceremony.

Douglas felt the same way while helping Elijah with his regalia.

“I think it’s a good thing to keep the heritage going and to teach the young people,” he said. “The Pow Wow has a very good spiritual feeling to it.”

Fesitivities celebrate cherished Coharie culture

