Annual car show, family day set for Harrells Park

HARRELLS — Car lovers and community members are looking forward to a day filled with fun and excitement.

The Annual Car Show/Family Day is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Harrells Community Park, 45 Park Street, Harrells. The upcoming event is hosted by North Gate Lodge No. 576 and Maggie L. Strong No. 639 of Harrells Masonic Family PHA.

It is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the organizations. During previous years, donations were used to assist community members with school supply purchases, hair cuts, holiday meals for senior citizens, food for the local community center, and holiday meals for senior citizens.

Nicholas Maynor, an organizer and member of North Gate Lodge No. 576, is looking forward to the event.

“This is a fundraiser to help raise money so we can give back to the community, which is very important to us,” Maynor said. “This is also a day for family and friends to get together, laugh and fellowship.”

For the car show, Vehicle registration is $20 and the cruise around is scheduled for 9:30 a.m., followed by registration from 10 to 11 a.m. Next, vehicles will be judged until 1 p.m. All vehicle types are welcome.

Entrance is free and food and drinks will be available for sale. Booth space for vendors is $100 and $35 for non-vendors.

Some of the features of the event include a yard sale, cake walk, games for children and a penny social. A 50/50 drawing for prizes will be held. The first place prize is a golf cart. Cash prizes of $200 and $100 are going to second and third place winners, respectively.

“We have some fun games for all ages and everyone is welcome,” Maynor said. “Please come and support us.”

For more information, contact Kim Newton at 910-916-0575 or Daniel Herring at 910-385-4469.

