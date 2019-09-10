Recidivist in trouble again

A Roseboro-area man who has found himself in trouble on various offenses throughout the years is in more hot water following a routine traffic that yielded drugs.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, deputies with the Sampson County Criminal Interdiction Team conducted a traffic stop for a routine motor vehicle violation on Autryville Road.

During the stop, deputies observed in” plain view” a digital scale and a bag of MDMA inside the passenger area of the vehicle, according to reports from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, Joshua Leon Boykin, 33, of 2072 Claudes Drag Road, Roseboro, was taken into custody. He was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resist, delay and obstruct, speeding, driving while license revoked and driving while impaired.

He was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $101,500 secured bond.

In all, 25 grams of MDMA was seized.

While deputies attempted to take Boykin into custody, he reportedly failed to comply with officers commands and, as a result, he was charged with resist, obstruct and delay.

The N.C. Department of Public Safety shows a laundry list of offenses for Boykin over the years, including a 2008 conviction in Sampson County of robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, communicating threats, possession of stolen goods, possession of a firearm by felon and larceny of a motor vehicle. The charges stemmed from a 2006 incident.

He served nearly seven years before his release in March 2015, court records show.

He was convicted of driving while impaired in February this year and given a suspended sentence and a year’s probation. That probationary period was active upon his most recent arrest this week.

Boykin also has a history of assault, DWI and drug possession convictions, according to the NCDPS database.

By Chris Berendt

