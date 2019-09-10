One trashy little tale

Have you ever seen the inside of a garbage can?

Well … I have — from the inside out.

I was wedged in the garbage can at a popular soda shop — The Dairy Delite — across the street from the elementary school where I was attending first grade.

Let me just say that this was no ordinary trash container.

The lid had a mouth protruding from it similar to a mailbox with one exception — the opening just happened to be large enough to fit the body of a pint-sized 6-year-old boy into it.

My scrawny legs were just a flapping in the wind as I hollered for someone to pull me out.

I have heard horror stories about high school jocks stuffing unsuspecting freshman head first into an over sized trash receptacle.

It would be nice if I could point the finger at someone else for my current predicament, but I had no one to blame but myself.

My family and I had been living in the small coal mining town of Bentleyville in southwestern Pennsylvania for nearly a year when I began first grade. I was so excited to be going to a new school with my older brother John on a big yellow school bus.

It was a significant change from the carpool rides back and forth to Kindergarten in Ellsworth the previous year.

School had been in session only a couple of weeks when my mom handed both John and me two shiny new quarters when we were leaving the house for the morning bus ride.

I had a questioning look in my big blue eyes because it was not often we were arbitrarily handed money. While patting down the cowlick on top of my head, my mom said it was for a little treat after we ate our lunch.

John was given strict orders to hold my hand when we crossed the street to the ice cream parlor near the school.

Ice cream!

It was my favorite thing in the whole wide world. I could hardly wait until lunch.

All morning I had ice cream on the brain. During math class when we were counting numbers, I was counting ice cream scoops. I wondered how many could be piled on the ice cream cone I was going to buy after lunch.

When we read about Dick’s dog Spot chasing after the garbage truck, I imagined he was in pursuit of the ice cream truck.

The only time I nearly forgot about my ice cream dessert was while making an Indian bracelet out of construction paper in art class.

I liked pretending to be an Indian almost as much as I liked ice cream. I could still remember when I made a homemade Indian costume out of one of my mom’s old pillowcases for our Thanksgiving play the previous year.

It made me wonder if we were going to have a Thanksgiving play this year. But that thought was quickly forgotten when the school bell rang.

I ate my lunch as fast as I could because I was eager to get to the ice cream shop; but I had to wait for my brother, who decided to be pokey with his bologna and cheese sandwich.

The momentous occasion finally arrived.

John and I headed down the sidewalk to the front steps where the crossing guard was helping other youngsters cross the street to The Dairy Delite.

I glanced down to admire my new Indian bracelet as my brother took me by the hand just like our mother had reminded him to do earlier that morning.

I liked that bracelet so much; I never wanted to take it off — not even when I took a bath.

When I arrived at the front of the line, my eyes were as big as the two quarters I placed on the counter.

The man behind the counter, who just happened to be our school bus driver Lou, handed me a cone with two giant scoops of chocolate ice cream on top.

After licking the frozen dessert to death, I wiped my mouth with my napkin at least 10 times to make sure I got all the chocolate off my face before throwing it away.

When I deposited the napkin in the garbage can, the bracelet I made in art class fell in with it.

Well … I couldn’t just leave it there now could I?

My brother gave me a little boost as I wiggled my way into the mouth of the trash receptacle. I could see my paper bracelet lying on top of the other discarded items at the bottom.

Reaching my hand deeper into the bottom of the trash can like Stretch Armstrong to claim my prize, I didn’t realize I had reached the point of no return.

My upper body was so far into the abyss, I could not scoot my way back out.

With my little legs protruding from the mouth of the trash container, they were fluttering back and forth in a futile attempt to escape my unwholesome predicament.

Lou came out to my aid by pulling me out of the deep dark hole along with my Indian bracelet in hand.

After being rescued from my fate with my prized possession, I realized what I should have already known — the bracelet was broken — so I threw it back into the trash can and walked across the street to the schoolhouse with my brother.

By Mark S. Price Contributing columnist

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.

