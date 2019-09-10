(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Sept. 4 — Cametria Dainelle Highsmith, 30, of 160 Clear Run School Road, Harrells, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Oct. 1.

• Sept. 4 — William Joel Oyola Jr., 32, of 109 Brown St., Magnolia, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and trespassing. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Sept. 20.

• Sept. 4 — Bobby Rayford Lynch Jr., 49, of Walnut Church Road, Hurdle Mills, was charged with injury to personal property and communicating threats. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Oct. 1.

• Sept. 4 — Terri Arlinda Pope, 34, of 909 E. Nicholson St., Clinton, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Sept. 9.

• Sept. 5 — Tracey Michelle Deputy, 51, of Walmart, La Grange, was charged with shoplifting and trespass of real property. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 3.

• Sept. 5 — George Melton, 56, of 213 Forest Trail, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 19.

• Sept. 6 — Monica Lasha Smith, 23, of 265 Hunt Lane, Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Sept. 23.

• Sept. 6 — Tina Lynn Pace-Bullard, 47, of 7756 Roseboro Hwy., Roseboro, was charged with simple assault and communicating threats. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Sept. 23.

• Sept. 7 — Patrick Louis Williams, 38, of 148 Kelsey Court, Roseboro, was charged with assault on a female, damage to uniform pants, resist, delay and obstruct, communicating threats and assault on a government officer. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Oct. 29.

• Sept. 8 — Kagina Brianna Stanley, 27, of 1093 Andrews Chapel Road, Fayetteville, was charged with second degree trespassing. No bond set; court date is Sept. 23.

• Sept. 8 — Alexis Owens, 20, of 870 Taylors Bridge Hwy., Clinton, was charged with larceny. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Oct. 2.

• Sept. 8 — Ralph Daniel Meyers, 43, of 784 Bowden Road, Turkey, was charged with soliciting/begging for money. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Oct. 3.

• Sept. 9 — Donyale Nopale Stephens, 40, of 351 Dusty Road, Clinton, was charged with injury to personal property. Bond set at $200; court date is Oct. 1.

• Sept. 9 — Rodney Romeo Mockler, 47, of 47 Colt Lane, Fuquay-Varina, N.C., was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Oct. 3.

• Sept. 9 — Ralph Delano Dumpson, 25, of 10122 Garland Hwy., Clinton, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, larceny, obtaining property by false pretenses, injury to personal property, assault with a deadly weapon- minor present and hit and run- leaving the scene of property damage. Bond set at $5,500 for some charges, no bond for the rest; court date is Sept. 27.