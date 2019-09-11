Gaming permitted in Clinton

Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Clinton City Council members discuss matters during a recent meeting, at which electronic gaming was approved as a permitted use in an HC-Highway Commercial District. -

In short order, the City Council approved the provisions to allow electronic gaming establishments in specifically-zoned areas of Clinton, while limiting those operations to have just two terminals apiece.

The moves came during a recent Council meeting, and were made with little discussion.

Council members first dealt with a text amendment request by the Planning Board to amend the Permitted Uses Table of the Clinton Land Development Ordinance to provide for Electronic Gaming Operations in an HC-Highway Commercial District as a permitted use.

The City Council unanimously approved the measure, allowing for those operations. With that done, the board was then asked to put stipulations on the gaming operations.

A public hearing on a text amendment request by planning staff to amend the ordinance to include special requirements for those operations was held, however no one spoke.

According to the amended ordinance:

• Hours of operation are limited to 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

• The maximum number of gaming machines/terminals/computers is two per establishment. (The was originally four, but on a motion by City Councilman Daniel Ruggles and subsequently approved unanimously, was cut in half to two).

• Parking must be paved and provided at minimum rate of one parking space for every two gaming machines/terminals/computers or one for every 100 square feet of gross floor area, whichever is greater.

• If food or beverage is served, the establishment must comply with the requirements of the Sampson County Health Department

• The establishment shall not be adjacent to any residentially used or zoned property, any other gaming establishment or any sexually oriented business, any religious institution or daycare center/home.

Rules outlined, limitations set for businesses

Staff reports

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

