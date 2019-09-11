Revivals fill local church slate

On Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m. St. Peter United Holiness Church, Keener, will have service on tonight due to convocation. No service on Sunday, Sept. 15. The messenger will be Minister Angela King and the combined choir will render the music. Host Pastor is Elder Yolanda Williams.

From Sept. 11-13, at 7:30 p.m. (nightly) Annual Fall Revival is being held at Point Level Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton. The guest revivalists are Dr. Janie Robinson, choir and congregation of St. Stephen Disciples of Christ Church, Dunn; Eldress Louise Royal, choir and congregation of Jackson Grove Bible Church of God, Midway; and the Rev. Dr. Gertie Stevens, choir and congregation of Whosoever Will Disciples of Christ Church, Newton Grove.

On Saturday, Sept. 14, at 2 p.m. Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church on H.B. Lewis Road, Clinton, Pastor’s Aide Ministry will sponsor a fellowship tea. Everyone is invited to attend. On Sunday, Sept. 15, at 11 a.m. Men’s Day celebration will be held at The People’s Church, Clinton. Pastor Victor Wilson will bring forth the morning message and music rendered by the men’s choir.

At 4 p.m. the evening guest will be the Rev. Perry Marshall, choir and congregation of Clinton International Church, Clinton. Come out and let’s enjoy the Lord.

On Sunday, Sept. 15, at 3 p.m. Mt. Calvary Holiness Church, Clinton, will be celebrating their pastor, the Rev. Ruby T. Boykin’s 27th pastoral anniversary. The guest messenger will be Pastor Dorothy Best, choir and congregation of Cannan Church, Fayetteville. The combined choir will be in charge of the service.

On Sunday, Sept. 15, at 3 p.m. Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, will be hosting their ushers anniversary. The guest messenger will be pastor Gerald Underwood, choir and congregation of Andrew Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

On Sunday, Sept. 15, at 3 p.m. Annual Homecoming celebration will be held at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Dunn. The guest messenger will be elder Willa Strickland, choir and congregation of Running Branch Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton. Dinner will be served.

On Sunday, Sept. 15, at 6 p.m. Midway Area Churches Association will sponsor a “Fall Tent Revival.” The theme: “Everybody Matters.” On Sunday evening, pizza will be served for the youth. On Monday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. (nightly) the guest revivalists are the Rev. Floyd Ray, president of MACA Mt. Zion choir; and the Rev. Kelvin Blackman, vice president of MACA Zoar PFB Church and choir; on Tuesday, the Rev. Robert Moore and Corinth Baptist Church and choir, and the Rev. Dr. Claudie Morrisey and Littlefield M.B. Church and choir; and on Wednesday, the Rev. Christ Hall and Shady Grove PFB Church and choir, and the Rev. Doug Howard and Taylor Chapel Church and choir.

Location will be at Midway Elementary School, 15375 Spivey’s Corner Hwy 421, Dunn. Everyone is invited to join us in this “Holy Ghost Community Revival.”

From Sept. 18-20, at 7:30 p.m. (nightly), Fall Revival will be held at Beaver Dam Missionary Baptist Church, Odom Road, Clinton. The guest revivalists will be the Rev. Freddie Herring, choir and congregation of Chapel Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Autryville; the Rev. J.K. Hurder, choir and congregation of Good Samaritan Missionary Baptist Church, Garner; and the Rev. Dr. G.A. Jones Jr., choir and congregation of Faith Missionary Baptist Church, Raleigh.

Come join us as we will hear wonderful message to revive our souls!

On Sunday, Sept. 22, at 4 p.m. Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Daughters of Zion will celebrate their anniversary. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Dr. Marvin T. Clowney, choir and congregation of Christ Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. Refreshments will be served after the service.

From Sept. 25-27 at 7 p.m. (nightly), Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church Fall Revival will be held. The guest revivalists: the Rev. Russell Emmanuel, choir and congregation of Olive Grove Church, Clinton; the Rev. Dr. Louie Boykin, choir and congregation of Baldwin Branch Baptist Church, Elizabethtown; Bishop Varnie Fullwood, choir and congregation of Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

On Sunday, Sept. 29, at 11:30 a.m. morning worship service will be held at Mt. Calvary Holiness Church, Clinton. The guest messenger will be Pastor Willie Harrington, choir and congregation of Mt. Church, Magnolia. Sunday School in charge of the service.

At 3:30 p.m. Elder William Frazier, choir and congregation of Greater Macedonia Fire-Baptized Holiness Church, will be the guests. The ushers and Sis Nellie Fisher will be in charge of the service. Come out and be blessed.

On Sunday, Oct. 8, at 3 p.m. Saint Stephen AME Zion Church, Garland will celebrate their Homecoming/134th church anniversary. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Harry Hines, Unity in praise choir and congregation of Saint Thomas Church. They will also have dynamic praise dancers, Rita Mciver’s Dream Makers.

Prayer Service/Bible Studies:

Journey Group Bible Study/Sunday/6 p.m./The Journey Church, Plain View.

Trinity United Freewill Holiness Church, Clinton/Bible Study/Sunday/8 a.m.

Prayer service/Monday/5:30 p.m./House of Jacob, Clinton.

Prayer service/Monday/ 6 p.m./ Wednesday at 6:30 p.m./New Life Outreach International Ministries, Clinton.

Tuesday, 11 a.m./Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church/ Ivanhoe

Prayer service/Tuesday, 6:30 p.m./ Love Center/345 Jackson Road, Dunn

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Mingle Hill Disciples of Christ Church, Salemburg

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Cooper Chapel UHC, Clinton.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./ Bearskin MBC, Clinton.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./The New Church of Christ, Faison.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Arise Ministries, Turkey.

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m./Mt Pleasant Church, Turkey.

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m./Ram In The Bush Church, Clinton.

Prayer service/Bible study is held every Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. and every Friday at 7 p.m. at Point Level Disciples of Christ Church,Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./ Brown’s Chapel MBC, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./ Littlefield MBC, Newton Grove.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Elizebeth MBC, Autryville.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Wards Chapel MBC, Delway.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./First Missionary Baptist, Warsaw.

Wednesday, before the first and third/6 p.m./Cedar Creek MBC, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Temple of God Deliverance Ministry, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./ First Baptist Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./Holly Grove Church of Christ, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, Ivanhoe.

Wednesday, 6:45 p.m./Roseville Missionary Baptist Church, Harrells

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Hills Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Faison

Wednesday, 7 p.m./St. Paul Church of Christ,/Clinton

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Sampson Chapel Disciples of Christ, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Hour of Power/Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m Holly Grove Holiness Church 1519 Indian Town Road, Clinton, with the Rev. Eartle McNeil Jr.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Morning Star United Holy Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ The New Church of Christ, Faison.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Faison Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Warsaw

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Piney Green Disciple Church, Newton Grove.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./St. Stephen A.M.E. Zion Church, Garland

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Dunn

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Garland First Baptist Church, Garland.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./The Journey Church. Plainview, Dunn.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Greater St. Luke United Holy Church, Rose Hill.

Every first Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Mission night/Baptist Men/WMU/Youth, Turkey Baptist Church, Turkey.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ First Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Wednesday, at 7 p.m. Hayes Chapel Baptist Church, Delway

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Corporage Prayer

Every first Wed./St. Peter United Holiness Church, Keener.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Running Branch Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Robinson Chapel Missionary Baptist, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./First Baptist Church, Stedman

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./St. Jude Church of Christ, Warsaw

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./ First Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./Original Bible Way Tabernacle, Mt.Olive.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m/Holy Tabernacle U.H.Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Held every first and third Wednesday at 7:30 p.m./Goshen Disciples Church, Faison, and preaching is every second and fourth Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, at 10 a.m./Roseboro United Methodist Church, Roseboro. (Ladies Bible Study in Fellowship Hall)

Thursday, at 5 p.m. till 5:30 p.m (Prayer Service) Bible Study/5:30-6:30 p.m at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Thursday, at 6 p.m./House of Prayer in Faison/Rev. Everlena Oliver.

Thursday, at 6 p.m./The People’s Church, 1776 Rowan Road, Clinton.

Thursday, 6:30 p.m./Wilson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Thursday, 7 p.m./WhoSoEver Will Disciples of Christ Church, Newton Grove.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Greater Six Runs Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Milton Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Thursday, 7 p.m. and Joy night every 4th Friday night, held at Whosoever Will Disciples of Christ Church, Newton Grove.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Bible Study/Trinity Outreach Ministries, Clinton.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Bible Study/Bethlehem Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton.

Thursday, 7 p.m/St. Jude United Holy Church, Clinton.

Joy Night 7:30 p.m./Ram In The Bush/every Thursday, Clinton.

Regular Morning Services held at:

Brown’s Chapel M.B. Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Greater Mt. Calvary Holiness Church/Clinton/11:30 a.m.

The New Church of Christ/Faison/11 a.m.

Clinton International Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Turkey Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

Cedar Creek Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Snowhill M.B.Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

Olivet Institutional Baptist Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Union Grove Church of Christ/Clinton/11 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Bowden/11 a.m.

Union Grove Freewill Baptist Church/Keener/11 a.m.

Littlefield M.B. Church/Newton Grove/11 a.m.

Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/10:45 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist/Roseboro/10 a.m.

St. Jude United Holy Church/11 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

Mingle Hill Disciples of Christ Church/Salemburg/11 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Kenansville/11 a.m.

New Life Outreach Ministries/Clinton/8:30 & 10:30 a.m.

New Birth Deliverance and International Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Robinson Chapel M.B. Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

Chapel Hill M.B. Church/Autryville/11 a.m.

Big Piney Grove M.B. Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

Christ Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

Andrew Chapel M.B. Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

Lisbon St. M.B. Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Bearskin M.B.Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The House of Prayer/Faison/7:30 p.m.

First Baptist M.B. Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Point Level Disciples Christ Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Holly Grove Church of Christ/Clinton/11 a.m.

Jackson Grove Bible Church of God/Midway/11 a.m.

Running Branch Disciples of Christ Church/Clinton/11 a.m

Goshen Disciples Church/Faison/11 a.m.

Giddenville A.M.E. Zion Church/Faison/11 a.m.

Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church/Autryville/11 a.m.

Holly Grove Holiness Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Ram In The Bush Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Whosoever Will Disciples of Christ Church/Newton Grove/11 a.m.

Original Bible Way Tabernacle/Mt. Olive/11 a.m.

Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church/Ivanhoe/11 a.m.

St. Stephen A.M.E. Zion Church/Garland/11 a.m.

Garland First Baptist Church/Garland/11 a.m.

The Journey Church/Plain View area/11 a.m.

Greater Six Runs Missionary Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Warsaw/11 a.m.

Holy Tabernacle United Holy Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

Temple of God Deliverance Ministry/Roseboro/9 a.m. till 11 a.m.

Greater St. Luke United Holy Church/Rose Hill/11 a.m.

Union Star Freewill Baptist Church/ Clinton/11 a.m.

St. Paul Church of Christ/Clinton/10:45 a.m.

St. Stephens Holiness Church/Turkey/11 a.m

Gateway Deliverance Ministries/Clinton/10:45 a.m.

The People’s Church/1776 Rowan Rd. Clinton/11 a.m.

Hill Chapel Missionary Baptist Church/Faison/11 a.m.

Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Beaver Dam Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton-Odom Rd./11 a.m.

St. Peter United Holiness Church/Keener/11 a.m.

First Baptist Church/Deep Bottom/11 a.m.

The New Church of Christ/Faison/11 a.m.

Cooper Chapel United Holiness Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Trinity United Freewill Holiness Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Roseboro/8:45 a.m.

First Missionary Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

Little Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church/11 a.m.

Roseboro United Methodist Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

Wilson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church/Turkey/11:15 a.m.

Piney Green Disciples Church/Newton Grove/11 a.m.

Milton Grove Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church/Dunn/11 a.m.

New Light AME Zion Church/Salemburg/11 a.m.

St. Jude Disciples of Christ/Warsaw/10 a.m.

Trinity Outreach Ministries/Clinton/11:45 a.m.

Thought for the day: “When people bring up your past, tell them Jesus dropped all charges.”

By Marilyn Wright Contributing columnist

To report church news, call 910-551-8624 or email [email protected]

