Cooper stops by Clinton

Inside the bay of the Clinton Fire Department, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper showed appreciation to first responders as he shook their hands.

Before Hurricane Dorian made its way toward North Carolina, they were prepared to help residents who call Sampson County home. During the week, Cooper visited areas affected by Hurricane Dorian.

“I want to let you know how much I appreciate you,” Cooper said. “I know you’re trained in fighting fires, but you’re also trained in getting people they medical attention they need, water rescues and whatever you need to do.

“You’re on the front line, often putting yourself at risk,” he continued. “You all step up and do it.”

During his stop in Clinton, he listened to a story about a water rescue conducted in the county. Firefighters from Clinton and the N.C. National Guard rescued four adults from home on Henry Lee Lane with rising waters. A high clearance vehicle was used during the process. Cooper said a lot of people think firefighters only put out blazes, but expressed how they do so much more.

One of those firefighters was Capt. Joshua Coombs of the Clinton Fire Department.

“We appreciate him coming in and supporting us,” Coombs said after speaking about the Hurricane Dorian incident. “We’re glad that we had the resources that we needed during this storm.”

Cooper shared a story about a woman in the Wilmington area who was warned by a firefighter during Hurricane Florence. With flood waters coming, the first responder knocked on the victim’s door and told her that she had less than 5 minutes to evacuate, before she was placed on a boat. The Wilmington resident thanked the firefighters, especially the ones who lost a lot too — and God for being alive.

“That’s sort of the determination that a lot of people have in North Carolina,” Cooper added. “Having a firefighter there makes a difference. I know you all go through some rigorous training and have to get ready for almost anything. We’re really grateful for all of you all for the work that you do and being ready to get that family out.”

Local leaders such as Sampson County Commissioner Jerol Kivett and Clinton City manager Tom Hart showed appreciation as well.

“I’m proud of what they do and I know it wasn’t the most harrowing rescue for this particular one, but it meant a lot to those people,” Hart said.

According to a news release, Cooper recently directed North Carolina Emergency Management to continue efforts with state and local partners, including non-profits, to deliver recovery aid to North Carolinians in need. He said it’s good to have federal, county, and emergency management officials working together to help residents whenever they’re called. He also emphasized being prepared for hurricanes such as Dorian, Florence and Matthew.

“It’s unfortunate that we had a lot of experience lately, but we know a little more about what to do,” he said. “It’s better to be over-prepared than under-prepared.”

