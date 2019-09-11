Herring resigns from Newton Grove board

Gary Mac Herring speaks to his colleagues about his resignation from the Newton Grove Board of Commissioners. - Herring -

NEWTON GROVE — After many years of service and contributions as a commissioner for his hometown, Gary Mac Herring is saying goodbye to the board.

During a Monday meeting, Herring read his resignation letter with regret to town leaders. His resignation was due to residential reasons. He recently moved to Clinton, but emphasized that Newton Grove will always be in his heart.

“It has been my pleasure to serve the citizens of Newton Grove,” Herring said while talking about his resignation, effective Tuesday, Sept. 1o. “Serving on this board has been of the most rewarding experiences of my life.”

Herring is a graduate of Hobbton High School. In 1995, he founded Mary Mack’s, which houses several brands for home and commercial use concessions. In 2000, the business began distributing shaved ice equipment through the internet.

The success led to the daily operations of several eCommerce brands such as Hawaiian Shaved Ice, Cotton Candy Express and Snowcone.com. In addition to other business ventures, Herring also spent his time serving with the Sampson County Planning Board, Sampson County United Way, Sampson Community College Foundation and the CommWell Health Board of Directors.

For his time as a Newton Grove commissioner, he thanked Mayor Gerald Darden for his leadership and support. Herring spent 12 years on the board. After several terms, he was reelected by voters in 2017.

“Newton Grove is lucky to have you as our mayor,” Herring said with emotion before thanking others. “To our current board and past board members, thanks for all your hard work and service — if only every town was fortunate enough to have such selfless board members as yourself.

“To our town employees, thanks for going the extra mile and working hard to serve our citizens,” he stated. “I have enjoyed working with each and every one of you. You keep the wheels going and without your efforts, the town would not survive.”

Although Herring will no longer be sitting around the table, he plans to be actively involved in Newton Grove, where his business is located. He plans to help out whenever and however he can.

“My heart and home will always be in Newton Grove and I will always have its best interest in mind,” he said.

After Herring fought back tears, supporters jokingly asked if they could annex the Clinton area. Darden said he’s going to hate to lose Herring as a commissioner and didn’t want to accept the resignation.

“You served this town well,” Darden said. “You’ve done a lot for this town.”

Move to Clinton prompted departure

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

