Utility work to close down Elizabeth Street

Utility work will close down a busy street for the better part of next week, with resurfacing to follow, all with the goal of improving infrastructure for residents, City of Clinton officials said.

Crews with the City of Clinton Public Works and Utilities Department will begin utility work on West Elizabeth Street, beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16. The utility work is expected to be completed by Friday, Sept. 20, with street resurfacing to follow. Crews discovered sections of sewer pipe in need of repair on West Elizabeth Street.

To that end, West Elizabeth Street will be closed for through traffic from Wall Street to West Railroad Street. City officials urged motorists to be aware and consider alternate traveling routes in the area.

“Thank you for your patience while the city works to improve infrastructure to better serve our citizens,” said Chris Medlin, director for the City of Clinton Public Works and Utilities Department.

For additional information, contact Medlin at 910-299-4905, ext. 3052 or via email at [email protected]

