“Blithe Spirit” is on its way this month.

The play is written by Noel Cowand and gives you lots of witty banter and laughs. The play is directed by Tom Wilbur and sponsored by Ken Sutton State Farm Insurance. We hope you can come out to one of our six shows. The production runs from Sept. 20-29, with Friday and Saturday shows beginning at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinee beginning at 2:30 pm.

One of our cast members is Amber Lackey. Not only is Amber playing a role, but she is sharing the stage with her mother, Kim Lackey. Amber is most excited about bringing Edith to life in front of a live audience. Her favorite thing about Edith is how jumpy she is in the play. Amber’s favorite play that she has been involved with is “Les Miserables.” She enjoys spending time with her family and friends, showing rabbits and performing at SCT.

We hope you can join Amber and her fellow cast members for our production of “Blithe Spirit.”

