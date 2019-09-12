At Sampson Early College High School, English teacher Lee Howard enjoys helping students prepare for the future.

“You can look around the room right now and see the students who are self-directed so they can work independently,” Howard said. “They know how to work in groups and they know how important their education is to them. Many of them are self-motivated.”

SECHS is one of many schools throughout Sampson County Schools (SCS) working to make improvements. The State Board of Education recently released accountability data for the 2018-2019 academic period. Most schools exceeded or met state growth expectations. SECHS exceeded growth and remained at an A rating on the state’s A through F grading system.

Principal Monty Strickland said credits goes to staff members such as Howard and former Principal Susan Westerbeek, who started leading Clinton High School for the current school year.

“Obviously you want every student to be proficient and for every student to exceed growth,” Strickland said. “Even though we are an A school and we exceeded growth, there’s always room for improvement. That’s what our focus is going to be on — improving those students who weren’t in that mix. It’s always room for improvement, no matter where you’re at.”

In a news release, the overall composite score on the end-of-grade (EOG) and end-of-course (EOC) tests for Sampson County students decreased slightly for the 2018-2019 period. The reason behind the drop is the new mathematics standards. At the high school level, the EOCs for Math I results declined from 70.6 percent in 2017-18 to 64.8 percent in 2018-19. Math III EOC results for 2018-19 were 55.3. This is the first year Math III was identified as an EOC, therefore there is no comparison data at this time. The Biology EOC decreased from 58.5 percent in 2017-18 to 54.4 percent in 2018-19. EOC English II increased significantly from 56.4 percent in 2017-18 to 65.4 percent in 2018-19.

Results show an overall composite EOG and EOC tests for Sampson students decreased slightly from 66.09 percent in 2017-18 to 65.96 percent in 2018-19. School officials noted that numbers have maintained a steady pace from 57.4 percent in 2014-15 to 61.4 percent in 2015-16 and 65.9 percent in 2016-17.

SCS Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy said the renorming of a subject like math will typically result in a decline. He commended teachers and staff members for their work on adjusting to new standards to achieve expected state growth performance.

“As we begin a new school year, we know that all of us are held accountable for student achievement,” Bracy stated in a news release. “Our teachers and administrators are prepared to continue to meet high standards for 2019-20.”

Sixteen schools met or exceeded growth for 2018-19. Hobbton Middle and Union Intermediate schools did not meet growth. Last school year, 17 of the 18 Sampson schools met or exceeded growth expectations. SECHS was the only school in the district with an A rating. Schools with a B rating are Hargrove Elementary School, Hobbton High School, Midway Middle School, Midway High School, and Union Elementary School.

Lakewood moved up to a B from a C. Other schools with B ratings are Clement and Plain View Elementary Schools, both were previously A schools.

Schools with C status are Hobbton Elementary, Midway Elementary, Roseboro Elementary, Union Intermediate, Hobbton Middle, Roseboro-Salemburg Middle, Salemburg Elementary, Union Middle and Union High School.

The six schools that exceeded growth for 2018-19 are Sampson Early College, Midway Middle, Plain View Elementary, Salemburg Elementary, Union Elementary and Union High School. The 10 schools that met growth are: Roseboro Elementary, Clement Elementary, Hargrove Elementary, Hobbton Elementary, Hobbton High, Lakewood High, Midway Elementary, Midway High, Union Middle, and Roseboro Salemburg Middle School.

In addition to test score performance, the four-year graduation cohort rate decreased slightly from 83.3 percent in 2017-18 to 82.1 percent in 2018-19.

On the ACT/WorkKeys Assessments, Sampson students scored 63.7 percent in 2018-19. The ACT performance signifies the percentage of students who met the UNC system admissions minimum composite score requirement. The math course rigor for the district is 94.5 percent.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI), the school grades are based primarily on overall proficiency rates on the state’s standardized end-of-grade tests, and to a lesser extent, the growth students make during the year, irrespective of performance level. Eighty percent of the grade is for the percentage of tests earning a score considered grade-level proficient; 20 percent is for growth, measured by a statistical model that compares each student’s predicted test score, based on past performance, against his or her actual result.

Because new math tests were given in 2018-19, comparisons to previous year’s data is limited. In addition, performance on the new math tests is based on four academic achievement levels for last year instead of five: not proficient and levels 3, 4, and 5. The reading and science assessments will also use the four-level reporting system in the 2019-20 school year, according to NCDPI.

For grades 3-8, the state offers reading and mathematics end-of-grade assessments and science assessments in grades 5 and 8. The high school accountability model is based on end-of-course tests in English II, Biology, and Math I and Math III; the ACT; graduation rates; math course rigor; and ACT/WorkKeys.

Performance Accountability Measures

The overall performance composite for Sampson County Schools in 2017-18 was 66.8 percent. There is a slight decrease in 2018-19 to 65.2 for the overall Sampson County Schools composite.

Reading EOG in grades 3-8 decreased from 63.6 percent in 2017-18 to 62.1 percent in 2018-2019 with math moving from 67.3 percent in 2017-18 to 65.6 percent in 2018-19. Science EOG results increased slightly from 82.9 percent in 2017-18 (for grades 5 and 8) to 83.4 percent in 2018-19.

Results for schools are online at www.ncpublicschools.org.

