VFW Bike Ride coming Saturday

Local Veterans of Foreign Wars members are looking forward to watching bikers rev up their engines to help fellow comrades.

VFW Post 7547 is hosting its first Motorcycle and Car Ride, Saturday, Sept. 14, at 150 Veterans Lane, Clinton. Funds from the event will go towards operations at the post. Member William Deaver is looking forward to the event.

“The VFW is a nonprofit organization so we have to raise funds to pay for our building fund and other matters,” he said. “We have to assist other veterans such as helping them get rides to different appointments and point them in the right direction.”

Registration is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. and kickstands go up at 10 a.m. The cost is $20 per rider and driver for police escorted ride throughout Sampson County. A $10 fee will be applied to each co-rider. Light snacks will before the ride. When participants return a cook-off dinner will be served after the ride. A 50/50 drawing is also set for the meal. Tickets are $1.

As a motorcyclist, Deaver hopes to see other riders next to him soon. He’s bee riding for about 30 years.

“Bike riders also include soldiers and veterans,” Deaver said. “Bike riders, they have that brotherhood. When bike riders come together, it doesn’t matter who you are. We feel like we’re all one.

“It’s like when a veteran sees another veteran,” he said. “They talk to them and introduce themselves to them. Bikers are kind of the same way. A lot of veterans ride bikes as long as they are able to and things of that nature. It’s a stress reliever.”

For more information, contact Deaver at 910-990-7969 or Avon Jones at 910-590-5785.

