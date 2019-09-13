Smith chides Republicans’ ’sneak attack’

Smith -

Republicans in control of a nearly half-empty North Carolina House chamber on Wednesday held an unexpected vote to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the state budget bill, prompting accusations of trickery and deception from Cooper and fellow Democrats, including one representing Sampson’s District 21.

”The Republican State Budget fell short on health care and public schools. Governor Cooper rightly vetoed it and I support that veto,” said Rep. Raymond E. Smith Jr., whose 21st N.C. House District includes Sampson and Wayne counties. “For over two months I showed up to sustain that veto and work to compromise with Republicans. They refused to make even one compromise offer.”

Republican leaders had spent months trying to persuade enough Democrats to meet the threshold for an override, and finally seized a moment when most opposing Democrats weren’t at their seats. The few Democrats who were on the House floor moments before the initial 55-9 vote erupted in protest, accusing Republican Speaker Tim Moore of tricking the chamber about the day’s plans.

The override isn’t complete — the Senate still must hold a vote on the issue — but Republicans there need only one Democrat to join them to secure victory. Any Senate absences by Democrats also could make that easier.

Smith was one of many Democrats who offered scathing statements in the wake of the override vote.

“Today Republicans misled the public and Democrats about the legislative calendar and held the State Budget vote when almost all House Democrats were absent,” he stated. “It was a sneak attack, dishonest at its core, and not worthy of the people of North Carolina.

“Day after day my colleagues have missed doctor appointments, family time, cancer treatments, and work obligations to attend sessions where little work was done,” he continued. “Why did we have these sessions? So Republican leaders could wait for funerals, sickness, or other life events to rig the vote.”

In a fiery early-afternoon news conference, Cooper maintained that Democrats were misled.

“You look at the number of people who were in that chamber and how many of them were Republicans and how many of them were Democrats. There’s no confusion about what happened here. This was a lie, and we know why they were not there because they were told that there were not going to be votes,” Cooper said.

Cooper accused Republicans of pulling “their most deceptive stunt yet” at a time of day when many North Carolinians were focused on honoring those killed in the 9/11 attacks. Only one House Democrat has said he was attending a memorial service at the time of the session, however.

The House budget override vote has been on the daily floor calendar since early July, and from time to time the Republican leadership had announced that there would be no recorded votes on certain days. There is nothing in the chamber rules to prevent such action Wednesday.

“While some want to turn around and fuss and argue about procedure … if they didn’t want it to pass all they had to do was show up to work,” said Speaker of the House Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, who called for the vote to override the governor’s budget veto.

Moore said there was no scheming to create the opportunity for an override. He noted that he had said ever since Cooper’s budget veto in late June that he would look for ways to get the budget enacted.

“If I see an opportunity to override this budget this veto, I was going to take that vote,” Moore said. “I checked when we came in. Of course, we saw that we had the numbers to do that.”

Cooper vetoed the budget on June 28, saying the two-year spending plan lacks Medicaid expansion for hundreds of thousands of low-income adults, contains paltry raises for teachers and unnecessarily gives corporations additional tax reductions. The veto and lack of an override had led to an 11-week budget impasse.

Wednesday’s vote was called quickly, giving dozens of absent Democrats little time to reach the floor. Several Democrats who were on the floor were denied the chance to debate the measure.

“Today’s vote is wrong, but Governor Cooper’s veto can still be sustained by the State Senate,” Smith noted. “The fight for better health care and public schools continues and I will do my part to get a better deal for all citizens. The larger problem is, once again, our legislative leaders have let down the people of North Carolina. North Carolinians deserve better.”

Override vote ‘dishonest at its core’

Staff and wire reports

The Associated Press contributed to this story. Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

