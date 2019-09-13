Elections vacancy posted

Sampson election board members Emily Devane, Danny Jackson and G.H. Wilson look over documents during a recent meeting. The board approved posting the vacant elections director position on Thursday. -

The five-member Sampson County Board of Elections on Thursday approved posting the vacant elections director position, with applications now being accepted for the post.

The description of work, as well as the minimum education and experience required, was outlined in the job posting, expected to go public later in the day Thursday. It was termed “open until filled.”

Assistant county manager Susan Holder said Human Resources director Nancy Dillman would be following up with the Board of Elections “after two weeks” regarding the status of the search as the early voting period for the 2019 municipal election inches closer.

Early voting for Sampson’s municipal election begins in less than five weeks — extending from Oct. 16 to Nov. 1 — leading up to Election Day on Nov. 5.

Ashley Tew resigned as the county’s Board of Elections director on Aug. 21, leaving the post after five and a half years. Administrative support specialist Emily Steffens has been handling the day-to-day duties since that time. The county last month engaged state election leaders, bringing State Board of Elections executive director Karen Bell into the fold on closed-door personnel talks along with Dillman.

In open session last month, Board of Elections members alluded to the possibility of utilizing previous staff or someone with elections experience to get them through November’s municipal election, something that still may come to fruition but remains to be seen. They also noted that an interim director could be sought to get them through the coming election, however local officials said the current goal is to find a permanent leader.

The Sampson Board of Elections was originally slated to meet last week before the session was canceled due to Hurricane Dorian.

According to the Sampson elections director posting, the salary begins at $46,380 a year, with a complete benefits package.

The elections leader is responsible for directing administrative work planning, coordinating, directing and supervising federal, state, county, municipal and special election processes and staff under the direction of the Board of Elections. It requires “a comprehensive knowledge of federal, state and local election and voting registration laws, regulations, procedures and records maintenance and protection to ensure all election-related activities adhere to state and related laws.”

North Carolina Election Administrator certification will be required within three years of employment.

The full application can be found at www.sampsonnc.com/government/job_opportunities.php. Completed applications must be submitted with cover letter, resume and transcripts to [email protected]

Weeks from voting kickoff, director search launched

