“Blithe Spirit” opens this weekend and we are thrilled to bring this comedy to you.

Our cast is led by director Tom Wilbur and is sponsored by Ken Sutton State Farm Insurance. The show dates are Sept. 20-29 with Friday and Saturday shows beginning at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoon shows at 2:30 p.m.

We hope to see you at one of our six shows.

One of our stars of our production is Gretta Steffens, who is playing Madame Arcati. The most exciting part about being in the play for Gretta is making people laugh and forget their own troubles for a little while. When asked what her favorite character trait of Madame Arcati is, she says, “She’s a lot like me, a little odd, misunderstood, but she doesn’t let it get to her; plus, she’s completely sincere and truly believes in what she’s doing.”

Her favorite acting credit at SCT is the “Dixie Swim Club.” Gretta enjoys traveling, spending time with her family, reading and saving the planet through environmental education!

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_F-BS-9-16-19-026.jpg https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Gretta-Steffens.jpg https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_F-BS-9-16-19-064.jpg