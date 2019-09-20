Garland OKs resolution for Judy Smith Street

Garland Mayor Winifred Murphy reads a resolution in honor Judy C. Smith. -

GARLAND — During a special meeting, Garland Mayor Winifred Murphy and commissioners continued to honor Judy C. Smith with a resolution to rename a street in honor.

The resolution was recently presented by Murphy and features Smith’s contributions to the town. The Garland Board of Commissioners approved to change East Tenth Street to Judy C. Smith Street at their Sept. 3 meeting.

“We have checked with E911 addressing and we allowed the family to have input in the naming of the street,” Murphy said.

Smith served as a commissioner from Dec. 8, 2015 though Aug. 7, 2017. She was diagnosed with cancer and is continuing to receive support from family and town residents. During a previous meeting, Garland commissioners also approved a repaving project for the street, but a lot of family members are now visiting Smith. The town will wait to proceed with work in the future.

Some of Smith’s contributions include the reorganization of the Garland Softball League and planning for the Curtis D. Cain Memorial Park. Murphy said her work will continue to impact the town forever.

“Our beloved Judy gave many hours of dedication and sacrifice to make a difference for the town; and whereas she spent many hours of communication, collaboration and cooperation with the governing board,” Murphy said, reading from the resolution.

The town said Smith and her family provided support and encouragement in her role as a commissioner.

“The Garland Board of Commissioners recognizes her significant insight and vision during her tenure on the board and afterwards as a citizen,” Murphy said.

Storm damages

Following Hurricane Dorian, the town is currently working to fix a roof over the bay at town hall. Insurance officials recently visited Garland.

A roofing project for the facility was completed in 2018.

“It’s less than a year old, but we had significant damage,” Murphy said. “We had significant damage to the motors on the bay doors. They won’t open and close appropriately. Lots and lots of water went into the bay.”

The roof over the main section of town hall is fine, but the section of the bay was called “a complete mess.”

“We’re in the process now in trying to contact contractors to get that done,” she said.

There were also several damages to dugouts at the softball complex, which will be addressed along with other rain related problems for the public works building and the library, which suffered damage during a storm in August.

Lin Reynolds, director of Sampson County Public Works, reviewed the damage. A suggestion was made by a contractor to build a concrete ramp and system to avoid water from entering the library and to fix a carpet problem.

It was also noted that a shattered door was probably another issue that may have caused flooding. Garland commissioners approved to proceed with efforts to make repairs, which may close the library for a few days.

The library building is also facing another repair issue after a patron ran into the building with a car. The motorist is paying for repairs to replace a portion of bricks damaged as a result.

