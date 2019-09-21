School boardreviews processfor fundraising

Board members Sonya Powell and Tim Register of the Sampson County Board of Education participate is discussions about local schools. -

Leaders from Sampson County Schools would like to have a double-check process for fundraisers.

During a recent meeting, Cyndi Mesimer, interim finance officer, presented a list to the Board of Education featuring totals of about $450,000 in fundraising projects across Sampson County. During the meeting, there were concerns about schools holding fundraisers without the permission of the Board of Education.

Board member Tim Register was concerned about the number of fundraisers reported from schools and board member Tracy Dunn questioned if it was a complete list.

“I just don’t believe that Hobbton is doing 89 and Midway is doing 14,” Register said before a request was made to double check with principals again.

While talking about the matter, Register brought up high schools hosting a blood drive with a for-profit company outside of Sampson County.

“The kids at the school were doing it because they thought it was a good thing to do,” Register said.

After the process, the blood was being resold to local hospitals at a cost between $25,000 and $30,000. This worried hospital officials as well.

“It’s very concerning because our taxpayer-owned hospital could hardly make a go of it,” Register remarked. “I was very concerned because there are times that even though our kids may feel that it’s a good thing they’re doing, they need to understand that there’s times when you do things not for profit. You do it because it’s the right thing to do.”

Register said it’s a situation he hopes doesn’t happen again and said there are reason fundraisers should go through an approval process.

“I don’t think our schools should be in the process of selling blood and certainly not our local hospital having to buy it back,” Register said.

Along with other board members, Sonya Powell agreed with the vetting process. Some of the listed events included fall festivals, movie nights and sales involving food.

“I would like to know what they’re going to do with the money,” she said. “We’re not 100 percent sure that it’s going to a good cause.”

Some of the exterior groups such as booster clubs or parent-teacher organizations are not required to be placed on the list if money is going back to the organization. Register said he would like to see consolidation for the process as a way not to bombard parents.

“I think that would be a worthy goal, maybe a major fundraiser in the fall and one in the spring — and that’ll be it,” Register said.

The list will be placed on the consent agenda for the next board meeting scheduled for Monday, Sept. 23, in the board room at 437 Rowan Road, Clinton. During a future meeting, a more detailed list of fundraisers will be presented.

Board members Sonya Powell and Tim Register of the Sampson County Board of Education participate is discussions about local schools. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Board___10.jpg Board members Sonya Powell and Tim Register of the Sampson County Board of Education participate is discussions about local schools.

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.