Garland mournspassing of townstalwart Smith

Smith

GARLAND — Community members are mourning the passing of Judy C. Smith, a beloved former commissioner who worked to make the town a better place.

According to reports from Garland officials, Smith died Friday morning after a battle with cancer. She joined the board in 2015 with goals to start more programs and recreational opportunities for youths and adults who call the home.

“During the year and a half of service to the town and its citizens, Mrs. Smith made significant contributions which will impact the town forever,” Mayor Winifred Murphy stated in a resolution in Smith’s honor, approved by the board earlier this week.

With the help of volunteers, Smith led an effort to bring softball back to Garland. In 2016, the league was revitalized and now, players are competing at the park. Smith said she’s always believed that young people should be involved in positive activities.

“I believe that it’s a moral obligation that we have to our children to give them some outlets,” Smith said during her time on the board.

Another contribution from Smith was the Curtis D. Cain Memorial Park on South Bladen Avenue, named after a former commissioner and businessman.

In August 2017, Smith resigned from the board after serving for several years. To honor her, the Garland Board of Commissioners recently approved a resolution to rename East 10th Street to Judy C. Smith Street.

