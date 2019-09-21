Airport poised for expansion

The Clinton-Sampson Airport is poised for growth, as the City of Clinton and County of Sampson have negotiated the purchase of adjacent Rackley Airpark Subdivision for $165,000. -

The Clinton-Sampson Airport, a venture jointly-operated by the City of Clinton and County of Sampson, is growing thanks to an investment by the two entities. The city and county negotiated the purchase of Rackley Airpark Subdivision, with officials noting that the nearly-10-acre tract may in the future be put to use for economic development.

Public hearings were held at the Clinton City Council and Sampson County Board of Commissioners meetings this month to receive public input on the potential purchase of the subdivision, a 9.24 acre, 18-lot property located near the intersection of West Main Street and Airport Road in close proximity to the airport.

The purchase, in the amount of $165,000 from Willie L. Rackley and Yvonne S. Rackley, ultimately received the unanimous nod from the respective boards.

The county and city will each own a half-undivided interest in the property.

Because it is possible that the property may in the future be put to a use that qualifies as “economic development” under state law, officials said, city and county staff recommended that their boards comply with public hearing requirements.

The city and county will split the $165,000 cost down the middle. That price was negotiated mostly by the county, said Clinton Mayor Lew Starling, who noted that he was kept abreast of the discussions as they were ongoing.

The airport often benefits from 90 percent state and federal funding, with the remaining 10 percent split between the city and county. This property purchase is an extenuating circumstance, so 100 percent of the cost will be split down the middle.

At closing, the county will cover half of the city’s share of the purchase price, paying $123,750 (75 percent of the purchase price). The city will pay $41,250 at closing (25 percent of the purchase price). During the 2020-21 fiscal year, the city will reimburse the county for covering half of its share of the purchase price by paying the county $41,250, essentially meaning the city will pay its share over two years.

Starling said county officials, who have made economic development their primary aim as of late, initially offered to purchase the property outright on behalf of both the city and county, but Starling instead said the city would pay its share with the concession that the full amount be spread over two budgets.

State law authorizes counties to acquire and develop land for an industrial park, to be used for manufacturing, assembly, fabrication, processing, warehousing, research and development, office use, or similar industrial or commercial purposes.

“The Sampson County Board of Commissioners has determined … that the appropriation of money for the acquisition of the (Rackley Airpark Subdivision) will increase the population, taxable property, agricultural industries, employment, industrial output, or business prospects of the county,” an approved resolution stated.

Starling noted that the property will allow for growth at the airport, which could manifest itself in various ways, including the addition of more hangars. The subdivision is one of the only options for potential development, with other adjoining areas already developed or occupied.

The Clinton-Sampson Airport is poised for growth, as the City of Clinton and County of Sampson have negotiated the purchase of adjacent Rackley Airpark Subdivision for $165,000. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_airport.jpg The Clinton-Sampson Airport is poised for growth, as the City of Clinton and County of Sampson have negotiated the purchase of adjacent Rackley Airpark Subdivision for $165,000.

City, county OK buying 10-acre subdivision

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.