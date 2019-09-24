CHS student chosen to join Global Congress

RayShaun Williams, a student at Clinton High School, was recently selected as a delegate for The Congress for Global Good. - Williams -

With goals of having a positive impact on the world, RayShaun Williams is looking forward to making a special trip to the Boston area.

The freshman from Clinton High School (CHS) was selected as a delegate for The Congress for Global Good in Lowell, Mass., scheduled for June 2020. As an honors-only program, the purpose is to combine high school students’ passion to help the planet through their interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics).

“I felt very honored to be part of a selective group of people representing the State of North Carolina,” Williams said. “I thought this would be a good opportunity for me in the future to expand my knowledge on things within the world — to be able to improve the world and to be able to make a change.”

In a news release, Congress officials said “the purpose is to honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in our country to achieve their dreams and — after the Congress — to provide a path, plan and resources to help them reach their goal.”

Williams’ nomination was signed by Dr. John C. Mather, winner of the Nobel Prize in Physics and the science director of the National Academy of Future STEM Innovators. Williams was selected to represent North Carolina based on his interest in the STEM fields, leadership potential, outstanding grades, and desire to make the world a better place.

“We all know that tomorrow’s global challenges won’t necessarily be solved by today’s technology. This is a crucial time in America when we need more innovative thinkers who are even better prepared for a future that is changing exponentially,” Mather stated. “Focused, bright and determined students like RayShaun Williams are our future and he deserves all the mentoring and guidance we can give him.”

Williams is enjoying his first year at the school. The student-athlete for the CHS Dark Horses basketball team is a member of the school’s Key Club International, a nonprofit organization providing community service to the area. His favorite subject areas are math and science.

The academy offers free services to students who want to combine their passion for helping the planet with their interest in STEM fields. Some of the services and programs include online social networks, through which these future scientists and technologists can communicate; opportunities for students to be guided and mentored by leaders in science and technology; communications for parents and students on college acceptance and finances; skill acquisition; internships; career guidance; and much more.

The National Academy of Future STEM Innovators was founded on the belief that prospective talent must be identified at the earliest possible age and those students must be helped to acquire the necessary experience and skills to support their vision for a brighter future. Based in Washington, D.C. and with offices in Boston, the academy was chartered as a nonpartisan, taxpaying institution to help address this crisis by working to identify, encourage and mentor students who wish to devote their lives to the service of humanity and the planet through science.

During the three-day event, Williams will be among students from all 50 states. They will be mentored by leaders in the science and technology fields. The Congress will also feature Nobel Laureates, National Medal of Science winners, social entrepreneurs and advocacy experts.

“It’s people from all over the world coming here,” Williams said. “Even from a small town like Clinton, it shows that people are always watching and it’s a great honor to be selected.”

He’s also thankful for the support he received along the way.

“I just want to thank my family, friends and everyone who helped me out and the people who are keeping me going and motivated,” Williams said.

“We’re just very proud of his accomplishments and we’ll continue to support him throughout his school career,” his mother Teena Williams added.

Williams among select few nationally

