At Clement Elementary School, Genny Wilson watched her son Lucas use coding to make a small blinking robot move based on lines from colored markers.

“It’s so much fun, but it’s learning at the same time,” Wilson said about the fifth-grader using the Ozobot Evo program. “They don’t know they’re learning.”

Along with his brother Seth, Lucas was one of several students demonstrating what’s available in the school’s first mobile lab for S.T.R.E.A.M. (science, technology, reading, engineering, arts and math). Clement recently celebrated with a ribbon cutting during a Parent-Teacher Association meeting.

“I feel good because I know whenever I grow up, I’m going to know how to engineer and build anything at anytime,” Lucas said.

The lab was made possible through a $10,000 grant from Operation Round Up, a program created by South River Electric Membership Corporation’s charitable foundation, the Community Assistance Corporation. South River started Operation Round Up in 2007 and the voluntary program allows customers to round their bills to the next dollar, with the change going to charity.

Media Specialist Christy Bullard and Tara Armwood, a teacher for Academically or Intellectually Gifted students, led the way by applying for funding. Some of the other components include the Lightbox program, a multimedia program; a 3-D printer; iPads; and zSpace, which combines elements of virtual and augmented reality in a computer. Students may also use some of the materials off campus for creativity and learning purposes.

“These kids are going to be able to dive into so many things for technology,” Bullard said. We felt that it would be more utilized if teachers could bring it to their own environment. If they’ve been reading a story and they want kids to summarize it, they can create a story board and use the technology and take an Ozobot through it so it can be a tour.”

Armwood added that the S.T.R.E.A.M. lab will be an asset to the learners at Clement Elementary as well as the Clement community at large.

“Included resources in the lab will bridge the gap between school and home as learners continue to explore what they have learned at school at home,” Armwood said. “We are extremely fortunate to be able to offer these resources to the learners as we encourage them to give back to the school and community that nurtures the potential inside of them.”

Along with other school leaders, Principal Matt McLean enjoyed watching the students in action. He also thanked Bullard and Armwood for bringing the idea to Clement Elementary.

“This is an example of the great things we have going on in Clement and Sampson County Schools,” McLean said. “We have wonderful teachers. I call them premier professionals. They took it upon themselves to write the grant. They saw a need and they met it. That’s what we want to teach our kids to do — show initiative and be successful. These two ladies are the epitome of that.”

Now, many students will be more prepared for technology-based education at the next level. One of many examples is a program that allows students to dissect a virtual heart or animal parts using virtual reality with zSpace.

Dennis Rayner, a tech service technician for Sampson County Schools, believes the mobile lab will benefit the students. He assisted with setting up the program.

“I think it will be a good thing for the kids with the way technology is going,” Rayner said. “It gives them something to look forward to.”

Lucas Wilson enjoys demonstrating his project during a ribbon cutting for Clement Elementary School's S.T.R.E.A.M. (science, technology, reading, engineering, arts and math) lab. Seth Wilson operates Bee-Bots which are used to teach problem solving and sequencing. Students operate zSpace, which combines elements of virtual and augmented reality. Alexandra Armwood used a computer program to show parents and school official how a bot program operates. Sophia Logan uses a reading program with the help of her sister, Emma Logan. Students enjoy using bot technology during the grand opening for the S.T.R.E.A.M. lab at Clement Elementary School.

By Chase Jordan cjordan@www.clintonnc.com