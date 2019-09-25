There’s a new sheriff in town. Not literally, but there is a new Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) director at Sampson Community College. Anthony Davis, who also serves as the Clinton Police Department’s Assistant Chief of Police, is now the college’s new leader of the BLET program as well.

Davis is hoping that his background in law enforcement can leverage students to want to do better and be better law enforcement officers themselves.

“The biggest advantage is to get the application side of criminal justice under your belt,“ says Davis. “The inner-workings, it draws student’s attention better. We will also bring some changes to the program that we believe will help better prepare these students.”

Davis graduated from the same program at SCC and received his Associate degree in Criminal Justice at the college as well. He used his credits to obtain his Bachelor’s degree and next month, he will earn his Master’s degree in Business at Columbia Southern University.

His newly proposed changes will include the college’s colors and logos and redesigning the completion schedule for the program to allow for an expedited transition into the workforce.

“We are going to try to streamline scheduling,” he adds. “We are hoping to make the program shorter for students, to get the numbers up, pack the class and get our 100 percent passing rate. We want to teach what they need to know before they get there because the moment they get there they need to be ready to do the job and we want to prepare them.”

One of Davis’s proposed new measures is reworking the current schedule to include more Saturdays to reduce the ten-month track down to seven and a half months. This would expedite the time it takes to get a job offer from an employer once you sign up for BLET.

The North Carolina Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission mandates the Basic Law Enforcement Training curriculum. Students satisfactorily completing BLET will possess at least the minimum degree of general attributes, knowledge, and skills to function as a law enforcement officer.

An Oct. t meeting will be held for anyone interested in the January day class to get an entry packet and ask questions. For more information about donating to help a student reach their goals, contact Davis at adavis@sampsoncc.edu.