Sampson Regional Medical Center has found a way to facilitate county residents’ efforts to save the lives of members within the community, and local churches and schools are joining in the endeavor.

Several churches, including Grove Park Baptist, Piney Green Baptist, and Clinton Community Church have worked with Sampson Regional to set up recent blood drives, with Clinton Community Church holding one on Tuesday.

Outreach pastor Wilda Faircloth coordinated the event and made sure to donate blood herself.

Sampson Regional is one of only three hospitals in North Carolina to have its own blood bank and donor program.

“Having our own donor center and blood bank reduces our reliance on other outside agencies who collect blood,” said Amber Cava, vice president of Strategy & Business Development for Sampson Regional. “When we experience a blood shortage, or do not have a strong donor base to replenish our supply, we must purchase blood from outside agencies. At times, these agencies may also be experiencing a shortage. In either case, we can maintain lower costs for blood products and be better prepared to care for our patients by operating our own blood bank.”

Natalie Lamb, director of the laboratory and blood bank for Sampson Regional, said that having the blood bank and donor program means that the hospital does not rely on outside agencies. The blood comes strictly from people in the community and is never transferred out.

When donors give to the Sampson Regional Blood Bank, their blood stays in the community and it is used to care for their family, friends, coworkers, and neighbors who receive care at Sampson Regional, Cava added.

“Our Blood Assurance Program allows donors to receive credits for the price of red cells, and this credit can be applied to any future blood transfusion received at Sampson Regional by them or any dependent family member,’ Cava stated.

“It’s important for people in the community to donate blood so that the hospital maintains a stable supply to care for its patients. Healthy individuals in our community are our strongest source for supplying blood,” the laboratory director expressed.

“Human blood can only be replaced with human blood. Of the many things science has been able to replicate, our blood is not one of them. Therefore, during blood shortages, there is no substitute for blood transfusions,” Lamb continued. “We currently have 25-30 blood drives scheduled this year and are currently working with our schools to schedule more, so we expect that number to grow.”

In order to donate blood, individuals must be at least 18 years old. Although, people ages 16 and 17 can donate with parental consent. Donors must be in good health, free of cold and flu symptoms, and weigh at least 110 pounds.

Community members may schedule a blood drive by calling 910-590-8708 or they can schedule individual appointments and donate at our Blood Donor Center, located at the Outpatient Diagnostics Center, by calling 910-596-5417.

Lead Laboratory Technician O.J. Bradshaw checks how Wilda Faircloth’s blood is flowing. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_IMG_9305.jpg Lead Laboratory Technician O.J. Bradshaw checks how Wilda Faircloth’s blood is flowing. Brendaly Vega|Sampson Independent Technician Tekela Herring organizes the vial containers. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_IMG_9280.jpg Technician Tekela Herring organizes the vial containers. Brendaly Vega|Sampson Independent Clinton Community Church outreach pastor Wilda Faircloth donates blood while technician O.J. Bradshaw checks on her progress. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_IMG_9306.jpg Clinton Community Church outreach pastor Wilda Faircloth donates blood while technician O.J. Bradshaw checks on her progress. Brendaly Vega|Sampson Independent

Hospital officials tout importance of donations