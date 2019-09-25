Concerns heard for Hobbton High

Register - Schmidlin - Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Dist. 21 Rep. Raymond Smith Jr. speaks about possible funding for a new Hobbton High School. - Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Tommy Herring speaks about the need for a new high school in the Hobbton area. - - Courtesy photo Several repairs are needed in the Hobbton High School gymnasium, one of many parts of the school that has fallen into disrepair after more than six decades. - -

Community members from the Hobbton District are continuing to push for a new high school to replace an aging facility more than 60 years old.

During a Monday meeting for the Sampson County Schools (SCS) Board of Education, several supporters voiced their concerns about Hobbton High School, which was built in the 1950s. Tommy Herring graduated from Hobbton and shared his story about being a mascot and his children attending the school.

As a representative of concerned citizens, Herring said there’s a great need for a new school.

“The facility at Hobbton High School is 62 years old,” Herring said. “How many people are farming with 62-year-old equipment? How many people are building houses with 62-year-old equipment today? How many people are doing anything today with 62-year-old equipment?

“The school has many issues,” Herring said. “It serves a function, but it has a lot of deficiencies and it has a lot of problems. Our kids deserve better.”

As a business owner, Herring has attempted to recruit many people to come to the area, but said he has been unsuccessful at times because of the school. He said it’s a recurring issue with people going to communities with newer schools.

“When a parent rides by our school, a prospective parent that may move here from Iowa, Kansas, Oklahoma or Chicago — they judge by the outside,” he said. “They don’t get to spend a lot of time on the inside.”

Herring also spoke about the matter from a Hobbton student’s point of view when they visit other facilities.

“How does that emotionally affect those kids? It doesn’t matter if it’s the FFA department, it doesn’t matter if it’s the science lab,” Herring said. “It doesn’t matter. Those kids feel that they’re not getting a fair shake. Those kids compete for jobs for maybe me or maybe some of y’all. They compete for college entrance. They don’t have the same tools. Their tools are 62 years old.”

Like many others, he strongly believes in the statement “where there’s a will, there’s a way.”

“I don’t believe in giving up when somebody says you can’t afford to do something or you can’t figure it out,” he added. “I believe in doing it. I believe wholeheartedly that you’re committed to the education process. Therefore we as a group request your support and help to try to make this happen.”

Resident Eugene Pearsall questioned how state funds from Raleigh were being used such a lottery money, which goes toward education. He also made a request for school leaders to discuss funding matters with commissioners.

“I would like to have some answers,” Pearsall said. “We need to get together and go sit down with the county commissioners and get some understanding with what’s going on with the funding.”

While showing support, N.C. House District 21 Rep. Raymond Smith Jr. spoke about the N.C. General Assembly negotiating budget matters and bills. There’s one proposed for SCS receiving $11.9 million for construction from the State Capital and Infrastructure Fund (SCIF). Another has Sampson County receiving $16.5 million for school construction money. Smith described the SCIF as a “pay-as-you-go plan.”

“That means that as long as there’s money available in the budget, barring a recession, that you will be able to pull money as needed for projects,” Smith said. “However, in the event of the inevitability of a recession — because we all know that the economy is very reciprocal in nature — that money will not be available.”

Smith continued and mentioned Gov. Roy Cooper’s proposal to spend $3.9 billion statewide for infrastructure. The offer is still on the table, although a compromise offer was made for a $3.5 billion bond in conjunction with SCIF.

“However, in any case, a bond is a guarantee for a new Hobbton High School,” he said. “There will be money available in Sampson County to go towards school construction.”

He added that it’s borrowing money, but alluded to how people do it to become homeowners.

“The investment in our children is worth a little bit,” Smith said. “Our children deserve more than that.”

Although there’s many issues going on with the budget, he encouraged commissioners and the school board to approve a resolution in support of a SCIF, bond or a combination, so he can take it back to Raleigh to be their voice at the negotiating table.

“We will be negotiating this budget,” Smith said. “I applaud your efforts and I hear the Hobbton community and I agree with them — it’s about time. I truly, wholeheartedly believe we can do this.”

At the beginning of the school year, the matter was brought up after SCS Board chairperson Kim Schmidlin and other district leaders toured the school. Some of the eyesores were damaged pipes, ceilings and peeling paint. During a September work session, Schmidlin presented a proposal to spend more than $130,000 from unrestricted funds set aside for the track project.

Ann Knowles, a graduate, expressed her concerns about not following through on that project, especially with many athletic accolades by the track team.

“That’s totally not fair to Hobbton High School and it’s not fair to the students,” Knowles said. “Not everybody can be a football player, a basketball player or a baseball player. Some kids love to run.”

She also questioned why the district didn’t carry on after completing surveys for the project and alluded to how it’s an embarrassing issue when it comes to the project or a new school.

“Get in your hearts and see what you can do for the Hobbton kids, as you have done for other kids,” Knowles said. “Every school that’s been built has been needed, but Hobbton needs it too.”

One idea mentioned for improvement was a lay-in ceiling, but concerns arose about money being moved away from capital projects and track funding. It’s estimated that the project will cost more than $1.3 million. At the moment, officials are unsure the track project will move forward because of site problems. Hobbton is the only high school in the district without a track and field facility.

“I’m the one who opened this can of worms and I have done it because I do believe that it’s time for Hobbton to get a new school,” Schmidlin said after public comments were made.

Hobbton High is one of three aging schools in the area. The others on the board’s radar are Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School and Hargrove Elementary School, built in 1949 and 1957, respectively. A commitment was made by Schmidlin and other board members to tour the schools in upcoming months to see the needs firsthand and request funding from the Sampson County Board of Commissioners.

“I can assure you that this group of board members is absolutely on the same sheet of music with you,” Schmidlin said. “But we are not the funding source. We receive very little (per student) funding when you look at what we receive federally, from a state standpoint, and locally. That is not enough money to build schools.”

She continued and said funds set aside for repairs from capital outlay is less than $850,000 per year. In the last two years, the district has put $500,000 into Hobbton.

“So, I want you to understand that we’re not ignoring the needs of your school,” Schmidlin said. “I do believe that patching and repairing is not really going to get us where we need to be.

“This board cannot give you a new school,” she added. “It’s going to take a community effort. I applaud you all for coming here. I think that we need you and we also need our county commissioners.”

Schmidlin said county commissioners have received concerns about aging schools, and they understand the needs and receive pressure about taxes, but a compromise should be made. She expects to have meetings in the upcoming months with public involvement.

SCS Board member Tim Register shared the same feelings when it came to a new building and improvements at others. Since he’s been on the board, it’s a conversation he had several times with his colleagues.

“I understand there’s a need at Hobbton,” he said. “I’m in your corner and I think every board member up here is in your corner.”

Register added that the board does not having the authority to raise taxes, but he encouraged everyone to attend county commissioner meetings to press the matter to get a grassroots effort started.

“There are times in our lives when you must make difficult decisions,” he said. “They may not be popular decisions. There’s not a person in this room who wants to pay more taxes, but our children are worth us paying more taxes. That’s a decision that we have to make and we have to be bold enough to take that message to the county commissioners for them to understand that it’s time. It’s past time, in my opinion, for the Hobbton District to have a new high school.”

Vice chair Daryll Warren thanked everyone for voicing their concerns and coming to the meeting. He also encouraged them to contact county commissioners as well.

“We have a lot of pride in our community and it shows from you folks coming out,” Warren said. “We appreciate that.”

Register https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Tim-Register-1.jpg Register Schmidlin https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Kim-Schmidlin_pp.jpg Schmidlin Dist. 21 Rep. Raymond Smith Jr. speaks about possible funding for a new Hobbton High School. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Board__1HHS.jpg Dist. 21 Rep. Raymond Smith Jr. speaks about possible funding for a new Hobbton High School. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Tommy Herring speaks about the need for a new high school in the Hobbton area. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Board___2HHS.jpg Tommy Herring speaks about the need for a new high school in the Hobbton area. Chase Jordan|Sampson Independent Several repairs are needed in the Hobbton High School gymnasium, one of many parts of the school that has fallen into disrepair after more than six decades. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_HHS_6.jpg Several repairs are needed in the Hobbton High School gymnasium, one of many parts of the school that has fallen into disrepair after more than six decades. Courtesy photo

Community pleads for new school; board concurs

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.