After admitting that this was her first time publicly speaking, Aliyah Brewington, survivor of Mesenchymal Chondrosarcoma, nails her speech before the audience. - Balloons that were released full of prayer cards. - Becky Byrd, who helped organize and emcee the event, kicks off “A Night of Hope” with her opening speech. - Beth Best stand next to the cross and sings “Fighting For Me” by christian contemporary singer Riley Clemmons. - - Brian Wallum offers his testimony before the audience. - - Ethan Meyers, a junior at Midway High School who is battling complications of Nemaline Myopathy, Thoracic Insufficiency Syndrome, and Scoliosis, presents his class ring at the recent class ring ceremony. - - Evan Faircloth with his hastag “#EvansArmy”, as has been shared across Facebook. Faircloth and his family recently received his diagnosis of a rare form of Biphasic Mesothelioma. - - Heather Faircloth, a survivor of Breast Cancer, gives her testimony before the audience. - - His Sound performs praise and worship - - Michelle Perry, who is a survivor of thyroid cancer, offers up her testimony. - - Sydney Williams sings the song “Blessings” by christian contemporary singer Laura Story. - - Zannah Tyndall, a survivor of Colon Cancer, shares her testimony. - -

Midway High School was the site of a community-led gathering dubbed “A Night of Hope” on Sunday evening. A night usually set aside for evening church services saw a large crowd fill the school’s auditorium to honor survivors of cancer while also serving the role of inspiring and encouraging others who are currently battling various forms of the dreaded disease. Of course, with a community rooted in Jesus Christ as much as Midway is, it was no surprise that that a good ole fashioned church service filled the atmosphere and no doubt impacted the audience in attendance.

The event was planned and organized by the Midway community, says Becky Byrd, who emceed the event. A pair of the inspirations for the event are current MHS students Evan Faircloth, who also plays basketball for the Raiders, and Ethan Meyers. Ethan is a staple in the Midway community and has long been enduring challenges from multiple diagnoses including Nemaline Myopathy, Thoracic Insufficiency Syndrome, and Scoliosis. For Evan and his family, their lives have only recently been thrust into chaos, having received the diagnosis of Biphasic Mesothelioma just this month after a summer full of testing and exploratory surgeries.

Seeing immediate needs around them ignited the mindset of an entire community to rally around their peers. Beth Best, who closed the event with a brief message and song, announced that it took just three days for everything to fall into place. She acknowledged that it all started with an idea, that led to the securing of a praise band, and was followed by getting speakers that consisted of individuals that have all fought various illnesses and challenges in recent years.

The speakers consisted of Midway English teacher Brian Wallum, who is currently battling Prostate Cancer; Business and Computer teacher Michelle Perry, who is a Thyroid Cancer survivor; Heather Faircloth, a survivor of Breast Cancer; graduate Zannah Tyndall, a survivor of Colon Cancer; and Aliya Brewington, survivor of Mesenchymal Chondrosarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer.

After praise and worship from the praise band His Sound, one-by-one the speakers made their way up onto the stage. All stood bravely before the crowd and testified to their life-changing diagnoses, each offering hope.

Each speaker poured their heart and souls out to the congregation that had assembled in the auditorium, speaking from their hearts and sharing video of what their journey entailed from day one to present day.

One thing their stories all had in common was a strong faith in God – a God who had blessed them with the power of a praying and giving community. They all spoke on the overwhelming outpouring of love and support they each received, both from churches and people they knew, and some they didn’t – all who displayed their love through prayer, cards, monetary donations, and other forms of affection. All of which, they shared, helped get them through some of the lowest moments of their lives.

At the conclusion of the night, the remaining attendees circled the campus, praying for the school and community while releasing balloons filled with prayer cards into the nighttime sky. Slowly, the crowd faded as the night was brought to a close, but the folks gathered inside the auditorium at Midway High School all conveyed the same message – they didn’t want what happened there on Sunday night to end there. One attendee, Becky Spell, shared that she wanted to see a move like this across all of Sampson County Schools, if not the entire state.

Byrd shared similar sentiments. Speaking on how the event quickly came together, she echoed that she wants to see it go forth and spread.

“It was all God,” Byrd said. “He placed something on my heart, I shared my thoughts with Beth & we said let’s do this and God opened the doors and provided all the many people who made ‘A Night of Hope’ happen. So many of God’s hands and feet came together to celebrate the power of prayer. I challenge surrounding communities, schools, churches, and even states to come together and have their own ‘Night of Hope.’ It simply starts with one person allowing God to use them and He will make a way,” she concluded.

After admitting that this was her first time publicly speaking, Aliyah Brewington, survivor of Mesenchymal Chondrosarcoma, nails her speech before the audience. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Aliyah-Brewington-2.jpg After admitting that this was her first time publicly speaking, Aliyah Brewington, survivor of Mesenchymal Chondrosarcoma, nails her speech before the audience. Balloons that were released full of prayer cards. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Ballons-2.jpg Balloons that were released full of prayer cards. Becky Byrd, who helped organize and emcee the event, kicks off “A Night of Hope” with her opening speech. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Becky-Byrd-2-2.jpg Becky Byrd, who helped organize and emcee the event, kicks off “A Night of Hope” with her opening speech. Beth Best stand next to the cross and sings “Fighting For Me” by christian contemporary singer Riley Clemmons. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Beth-Best-2.jpg Beth Best stand next to the cross and sings “Fighting For Me” by christian contemporary singer Riley Clemmons. Brian Wallum offers his testimony before the audience. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Brian-Wallum-2.jpg Brian Wallum offers his testimony before the audience. Ethan Meyers, a junior at Midway High School who is battling complications of Nemaline Myopathy, Thoracic Insufficiency Syndrome, and Scoliosis, presents his class ring at the recent class ring ceremony. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Ethan-Meyers-2.jpg Ethan Meyers, a junior at Midway High School who is battling complications of Nemaline Myopathy, Thoracic Insufficiency Syndrome, and Scoliosis, presents his class ring at the recent class ring ceremony. Evan Faircloth with his hastag “#EvansArmy”, as has been shared across Facebook. Faircloth and his family recently received his diagnosis of a rare form of Biphasic Mesothelioma. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Evan-Faircloth-2.jpg Evan Faircloth with his hastag “#EvansArmy”, as has been shared across Facebook. Faircloth and his family recently received his diagnosis of a rare form of Biphasic Mesothelioma. Heather Faircloth, a survivor of Breast Cancer, gives her testimony before the audience. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Heather-Faircloth-2.jpg Heather Faircloth, a survivor of Breast Cancer, gives her testimony before the audience. His Sound performs praise and worship https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_His-Sound-2.jpg His Sound performs praise and worship Michelle Perry, who is a survivor of thyroid cancer, offers up her testimony. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Michelle-Perry-2.jpg Michelle Perry, who is a survivor of thyroid cancer, offers up her testimony. Sydney Williams sings the song “Blessings” by christian contemporary singer Laura Story. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Sydney-Williams-2.jpg Sydney Williams sings the song “Blessings” by christian contemporary singer Laura Story. Zannah Tyndall, a survivor of Colon Cancer, shares her testimony. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Zannah-Tyndall-2.jpg Zannah Tyndall, a survivor of Colon Cancer, shares her testimony.

Midway community gathers for night of prayer, celebration

By Daron Barefoot [email protected]

Reach Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Daron Barefoot at [email protected]