- Alicia Sutton|HCA - Alicia Sutton|HCA - Alicia Sutton|HCA Alicia Sutton|HCA - -

Harrells Christian Academy gathered Wednesday morning for ‘See You at the Pole’ to lift up their school, community, and nation in prayer. This annual tradition was especially poignant this year as HCA celebrates the 50th anniversary of its founding. Dressed proudly in green and gold, the students and staff joined together to reflect and give thanks for the blessings of the past while also looking prayerfully and confidently toward the future.