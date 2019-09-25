Yearlong probe nets 40 arrests

Thornton -

Over the past year, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division conducted an undercover drug operation deemed “Crushed Ice,” focusing on what they termed “high target drug complaints within Sampson County.” The arrests began about a month ago, and are ongoing, authorities said.

“During that time, agents developed enough probable cause to bring forth felony warrants on more than 40 individuals,” a Wednesday statement from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office read.

To date, the following suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the yearlong investigation:

• Mario Cardenas, 23, of 6200 Old Warsaw Road, Clinton, was arrested on Aug. 29 and charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, selling heroin and delivering heroin. Bond was set at $250,000.

• Christopher Graham, 26, of 788 Issac Road, Clinton, was arrested on Aug. 26 and charged with selling cocaine, delivering cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, trafficking, selling marijuana, delivering marijuana and possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana. Bond was set at $500,000.

• Kelly Miller, 48, of 1719 Mitchell Loop Road, Roseboro, was arrested on Aug. 28 and charged with selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine. Bond was set at $125,000.

• Jackie Dorris, 37, of 124 Hammer Lane, Salemburg, was arrested on Aug. 26 and charged with selling heroin, delivering heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling. Bond was set at $170,000.

• Shawn McKay, 35, of 102 Pine Log Lane, Roseboro, was arrested on Aug. 26 and charged with sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, conspire to sell/deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling, possession of firearm by felon. Bond was set at $250,000.

• Vanessa Royal, 35, of 102 Pine Log Lane, Roseboro, was arrested on Sept. 23 and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $10,000.

• Dana Smith, 39, of 104 Jaclane Road, Clinton, was arrested on Aug. 27 and charged with sell/deliver methamphetamine, sell/deliver heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin. A bond was set in the amount of $250,000.

• James Clemmer, 38, of 264 N. Hood Lane, Clinton, was arrested on Aug. 27 and charged with sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, conspire to sell/deliver methamphetamine. Bond was set at $100,000.

• Jimmy Rouse, 23, of 747 Lakewood School Road, Roseboro, was arrested on Aug. 28 and charged with sell/deliver heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, sell/deliver marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana. Bond was set at $200,000.

• Julian Bradsher, 44, of 248 Summer Tree Court, Clinton, was arrested on Aug. 24 and charged with sell/deliver methamphetamine and possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine. Bond was set at $25,000.

• Norman Faircloth, 40, of 575 Hollandtown Road, Salemburg, was arrested on Sept. 11 and charged with selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine. Bond was set at $50,000.

• Alexis Mott, 25, of 56 Serenity Lake Drive, Clinton, was arrested on Sept. 17 and charged with sell methamphetamine, deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine. Bond was set at $30,000.

• Matthew Chambers, 18, of 441 Murphy Road, Clinton, was arrested on Aug. 28 and charged with possession of heroin, sell methamphetamine, deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine. A bond was set in the amount of $75,000.

• Victoria Haney, 23, of 441 Murphy Road, Clinton, was arrested on Aug. 28 and charged with felony probation violation, deliver heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin, possession of heroin. Bond was set at $10,000.

• Elizabeth Hall, 39, of 441 Murphy Road, Clinton, was arrested on Aug. 28 and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of counterfeit currency, selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, aid and abet the sale of methamphetamine. Bond was set at $175,000.

• John Lacass, 37, of 441 Murphy Road, Clinton, was arrested on Aug. 28 and charged with selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, maintain a dwelling, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of counterfeit currency. Bond was set at $300,000.

• David Evans, 48, of 502 East College St., Salemburg, was arrested on Sept. 16 and charged with sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance. Bond was set at $100,000.

• Charlotte McKay, 37, of 2613 Crystals Springs, Fayetteville, was arrested on Aug. 26 and charged with selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine and possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine. Bond was set at $35,000.

• Cory Byrd, 30, of 159 Harpers Glen Drive, Clinton, was arrested on Aug. 28 and charged with aid and abet the sale of methamphetamine and aid and abet the delivery of methamphetamine. Bond was set at $150,000.

• Michael Jones, 30, of 594 DM Ranch Lane, Clinton, was arrested on Aug. 28 and charged with sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, conspire to sell/deliver methamphetamine. Bond was set at $60,000.

• Michael Herring, 53, of 26 North Powell Ave., Garland, was arrested on Sept. 11 and charged with sell/deliver cocaine and possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine. Bond was set at $75,000.

• Joseph Vann, 26, of 125 Clinton Ave., Garland, was arrested on Aug. 27 and charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, selling cocaine, delivering cocaine. Bond was set at $75,000.

• Michael Murphy, 48, of 2434 Harrells Highway, Garland, was arrested on Sept. 4 and charged with conspire to sell methamphetamine, conspire to deliver methamphetamine, selling a Schedule II controlled substance. Bond was set at $40,000.

• Owen Naylor, 37, of 10 Drop Zone Lane, Garland, was arrested on Sept. 9 and charged with conspire to sell/deliver methamphetamine. Bond was set at $25,000.

• Mauricio Mayorga, 46, of Pine Top Lane, Clinton, was arrested on Aug. 27 and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine. Bond was set at $250,000.

More arrests stemming from the drug campaign are pending. As they trickle in, more updates will come, authorities said

“Our agents have logged many hours during the course of this investigation and we remain committed to ridding our communities of drug dealers,” said Sheriff Jimmy Thornton.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

