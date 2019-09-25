Two charged after drug house seized

Davis - Corbett -

Two local residents are facing felony charges after complaints of drug activity on Park Avenue became the subject of an “amplified” investigation by the Clinton Police Department, which had reportedly already narrowed its focus on an apartment there.

“We had received multiple complaints from citizens about individuals allegedly selling drugs from an accessory apartment located in the rear at 210 Park Avenue,” Clinton Police Chief Donald Edwards stated. “Based on those complaints, the Neighborhood Improvement Team amplified an existing investigation into the activities at the location.”

During the investigation, Edwards said, it was discovered Edward Neil Corbett, 40, of 210 Park Ave., was selling methamphetamines and marijuana from the home. It was also learned Lisa Carr Davis, 46, who lives at 210 Park Ave., was the person in charge of the apartment.

As the investigation progressed, a search warrant was obtained and served by Clinton Police officers on Sunday night around midnight. Charges ultimately were served on Monday, according to information released on Wednesday.

“Several people were in the apartment at the time,” Edwards stated.

During a search of the home, officers seized methamphetamines, Xanax, marijuana, digital scales and baggies, reports state. Officers also discovered and seized copper piping used for an illegal still, and were able to dispose of mash which was being prepared for making liquor, Edwards noted.

According to reports, Davis fled when officers entered the home and proceeded to lock herself inside a bathroom, refusing to come out. Officers had to force their way into the bathroom and she was taken into custody without further incident.

Corbett faces over 20 charges that include four counts of selling methamphetamine, four counts of delivering a Schedule II controlled substance and four counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, along with two counts each of selling marijuana, delivering marijuana and possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana.

He was also served with single counts of felony possesion of a Schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, simple possession of Schedule IV Xanax, possession of non-tax paid alcohol, and possession of equipment for manufacturing alcohol.

Corbett was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $150,000 secured bond.

Davis was charged with maintaining a dwelling for the sell and delivery of controlled substance as investigators believe she knowingly permitting her apartment to be used for selling controlled substances. Davis was also charged for resist, obstruct and delay for locking herself in the bathroom and allegedly not following officers’ commands.

She was given a $25,000 secured bond. Both Crobett and Davis are scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 4.

Additionally, Davis’ daughter, Sara Davis, 18, was found to be illegally in possession of Xanax and drug paraphernalia. She was cited and released. Officers also seized cocaine from a 14-year-old juvenile. The Department of Social Services has been notified regarding the situation with the juvenile, who was turned over that same night to a relative.

Davis https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Davis.jpg Davis Corbett https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Corbett.jpg Corbett

Juvenile found with cocaine; DSS notified

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.