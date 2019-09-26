Possible tuberculosis exposure in Duplin

KENANSVILLE — Those at Wallace Elementary School and Wallace Rose Hill High School may have recently been exposed to an individual with tuberculosis (TB), which officials said is likely to have affected a very small number of individuals.

Duplin County Schools is working closely with the public health staff at Duplin County Health Department, who is working in conjunction with North Carolina Health Services, to contact those individuals who may have been exposed and to ensure that they receive appropriate testing and treatment. The majority of employees and students will not be contacted, and do not need any testing or treatment for TB.

While it is important for the Duplin community to be aware of this exposure, a relatively small number of persons are likely to have been exposed, and no one is at immediate risk of any health problems. TB is a disease that generally develops over weeks to months, and it is completely curable with medications. The staff at Duplin County Health Department has been very diligent in the process. If there are any questions or concerns regarding this exposure, please contact the Duplin County Health Department.

The Duplin County Health Department has provided the following information:

Tuberculosis is a disease that often affects the lungs. People who are sick with TB often have one or more of the following symptoms: cough lasting over 3 weeks, coughing up blood, fever, profuse sweating at night, often soaking the bed sheets, unintentional weight loss , poor appetite, chest pain or discomfort and difficulty breathing. However, all of these symptoms can be caused by many other diseases besides TB.

Tuberculosis is transmitted when a sick person coughs, sneezes, or speaks. The germs are expelled into the air, and if a nearby person breathes them in, that person can become infected with TB. It is killed relatively quickly by sunlight, so usually transmission occurs indoors.

The infection is diagnosed by either a TB skin test or a blood test. For the skin test, a small amount of liquid is injected under the skin of the arm. A healthcare worker examines this arm two to three days later. If the area where the liquid was injected swells up, this indicates that the person has been exposed to the TB germ at some point during her/his lifetime. The blood test requires a single blood draw, and tests whether the person’s immune system recognizes the TB germ. A positive skin test or blood test does not mean that a person is sick with TB.

It can take up to two months after exposure for the TB skin test or blood test to turn positive. Standard procedure is to test exposed persons at the time that the exposure is discovered, and then to repeat the same test two months or more later if it is negative the first time. Once a person has been exposed to TB and has a positive TB skin test or blood test, that person has the infection and may become ill with the disease in the future. The risk of becoming ill depends on that person’s immune system; persons with weak immune systems are more likely to become ill with than persons with normal immune systems.

For a person with a positive TB skin test or blood test (TB infection) and a normal immune system, there is about a five percent risk of becoming sick with the disease during the first two years after exposure. There is an additional five percent risk to become sick at some point later in life, more than two years after the initial exposure. A person can become sick with TB 20 or more years after an exposure occurs.

One can reduce the risk of becoming sick with TB in the future by taking medicine. The standard course of medicine is one pill every day for nine months, and this reduces the risk to get sick in the future by about 80 percent. People who are sick with TB disease can be cured with medicines almost 100 percent of the time.

