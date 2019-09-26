Habitat helping families

Grace Strong and Brandon Price of the Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity presents to Sampson County families. -

Leaders from the Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity are continuing efforts to help people become homeowners.

A FAHFH homeownership orientation was held Tuesday at Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church with a purpose of providing information to Sampson County residents about the organization. The goal is build homes and upgrade neighborhoods in Cumberland and Sampson counties. With the help of volunteers, families are able to pay an affordable mortgage.

Brandon Price, advocacy and compliance officer for Fayetteville Habitat, is one of many officials helping more families. For Sampson county, a groundbreaking for the first home was held in 2017 for the Davis family on Williams Street. A celebration was held in March when the family moved. Now, three more homes are being built in the Williams and Johnson Street areas.

“We have officially moved into the Sampson County area from the Cumberland County area with the finishing of the home,” Price said. “We invite everybody to drive by and take a look to see what we’re capable of doing. The families tonight are going to find out all about the process, the sweat equity hours and what it takes to become homeowners.”

Applicants must be willing to partner with Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity and complete 300 sweat equity hours of volunteer work. They are also required to attend classes on owning a home for the first-time and financial literacy classes.

Along with the orientation, FAHFH are also working with hurricane-impacted residents and veterans with an interest in living in the Fayetteville area. A project with more than 40 homes is underway in the city. Residents from Cumberland and Sampson counties have options to choose homes in either area.

For more information, contact FAHFH at 910-483-0952 or visit www.fayettevillenchabitat.org

“We encourage people to call our office and this will not be the last orientation that we do,” Price said. “Once we have a need that has always sparked a lot of inquires, then we’ll come back out into the area.”

Grace Strong and Brandon Price of the Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity presents to Sampson County families.

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

