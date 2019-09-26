NC Guitar Quartet to play UMO

The North Carolina Guitar Quartet is set to bring their virtuosic classical guitar stylings to The University of Mount Olive. The NCGQ began touring in 1991. They perform contemporary classical guitar works, with influences of jazz, rock, pop, and world music. The quartet also play traditional pieces, making their music both unique and widely accessible. The concert will be at 7 p.m. tonight, Sept. 26, in the Hazel Waters Kornegay Assembly Hall. For more information, contact Cindi Wellinger at [email protected]

