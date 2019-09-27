Sampson Community Theatre’s production of ‘Blithe Spirit’ continues tonight, Sept. 27, with Friday and Saturday shows beginning at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday’s show starting at 2:30 p.m. The production is sponsored by Ken Sutton State Farm Insurance, directed by Tom Wilbur and stage managed by Jessica Watts.

