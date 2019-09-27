Sampson Gospel Singlives again

The Dixie Travelers will kick off the 101st Sampson County Gospel Sing. -

The annual Sampson County Gospel Sing provides a place for people to come together and listen to Southern Gospel music, serving as a venue for fellowship for more than a century.

Doors will open to the public at 5 p.m. for the 101st Annual Sampson County Gospel Sing, Saturday, Sept. 28. The sing will take place at the Clinton Family Worship Center. Admission is free.

This year, the board will recognize Henry Peyton Lee, former president of the Sampson County Gospel Sing.

The Annual Gospel Sing will hand out the Sampson County Gospel Music Hall of Fame Award before the first performance of the night by the Dixie Travelers at 5:30 p.m.

While it is the 101st annual event, the sing has actually been around for about 104 years, starting in 1915.

W.F. Sessoms began a county-wide sing, where he invited several choirs to come out to the Baptist church in Clinton. The sing moved locations over the next few years, eventually taking place at the Sampson County Courthouse. The sing was kept there for the first 35 years, with the exception of 1940. The sing was even known as the Sampson County Courthouse Sing.

The annual sing became known as the Fleet Sessoms Sing from 1960 until 1968, although it was still held at the courthouse. In 1968, the sing was moved to the Roseboro-Salemburg gym, but was moved back the following year.

The Gospel sing moved locations several times, calling Clinton High School, Roseboro’s Fellowship Tabernacle, North Carolina Justice Academy campus, and the Clinton-Sampson Agri-Exposition Center home at one point.

The current home of the sing, the Clinton Family Worship Center, accommodates up to 500 people, according to board member Robin Owen.

“We expect a good turnout this year,” Owen remarked, adding that the event is well-attended every year.

Owen is excited to see everyone come out and enjoy the music and fellowship.

The lineup this year also consists of The ViewMasters at 6 p.m., Larry Chason & Carolina Tradition at 6 p.m., Kingsway Quartet at 7 p.m., the New Bethel Quartet at 7:30 p.m., the Marksmen Quartet at 8 p.m., His Voice at 8:30 p.m. and Wesley Pritchard & Friends at 9 p.m.

For more information, call Robin Owen, at 910-742-8023.

The 101st event set for Saturday

Sampson County Gospel Sing WHAT: 101st annual event, featuring several groups WHEN: 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 WHERE: Clinton Family Worship Center

Copy Editor Brendaly Vega can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2588

