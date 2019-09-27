HCA celebrates 50 Years

Harrells Christian Academy students, teachers and faculty stand outside Founders Hall. -

Harrells Christian Academy invites all alumni to celebrate 50 years of excellence in education through Christian motivation.

The celebration begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, with Alumni Village. Food will be provided by Southern Smoke Barbecue and Somethin’ Good food trucks. There will be live music and entertainment from The Johnson Boys. At 7 p.m., the Crusaders’ Varsity Football team will kick off against Victory Christian School and crown their new 2019 Homecoming Queen.

The celebration continues Saturday, Oct. 19, at River Landing in Wallace.where a time of “Lunch and Laughs” will begin at 11 a.m. featuring nationally syndicated newspaper columnist and best-selling author, Ronda Rich.

A golf tournament will follow at 1 p.m.

As HCA continues to recognize their 50th year anniversary with a variety of events, alumni and current families are invited to celebrate, along with visitors from surrounding communities.

Register for both events online at www.harrellsca.com/alumni/alumniweekend.cfm or by contacting Eva Thornton, director of Advancement, at 910-532-2296 or [email protected]

Harrells Christian Academy students, teachers and faculty stand outside Founders Hall. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_HCA-50th-Celebration-School-Wide.jpg Harrells Christian Academy students, teachers and faculty stand outside Founders Hall.