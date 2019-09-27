CHS students earn Catalyst Award

Zachary Lucas and Jalyssa Hobbs were recently honored for their work during the Summer Ventures in Science and Mathematics program. -

After having top research projects in aquatics and data, Jalyssa Hobbs and Zachary Lucas are excited about presenting their work to professionals at Duke University.

The juniors from Clinton High School (CHS) earned the Catalyst Award from the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics’ Summer Ventures in Science and Mathematics — a rigorous academic program for students with interest in the fields.

“When it happens, you’re like ‘oh wow,’” Lucas said about competing among some of the brightest students in the state. “Being at the top of that is really amazing.”

Hobbs participated in the Aquatic Ecology program and presented her work “An Assessment of Water Chemistry and Macroinvertebrate Diversity at Ore Knob: EPA Superfund Project’s Impact.”

Lucas selected the Data Analytics program. Along with Harrison Ershadi of Greenville, Lucas presented “An Analysis of the Growing Empire of Amazon.”

“My whole project is about Amazon’s growth an how they just dominated the market, compared to other companies and online retailers,” Lucas said. “I had a few ideas, but that one felt like it was the strongest so I just went with it.”

Now, they’re preparing to present their research at the Undergraduate Research and Creativity Symposium at Duke University. Lucas and Hobbs are looking forward to the November event.

With more than 1,200 students submitting applications, they were two of 50 students selected by four universities across North Carolina. Lucas and Hobbs spent several weeks at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and Appalachian State, respectively During their time on campus, students are required to conduct research and write a paper about their research and present it to parents, students and faculty members. Each university selected a Catalyst winner for having the best presentation.

“When we went in, we where not told that there was a Catalyst Award,” Hobbs said. “When we were told that we were one of the finalist for it, we where not stressing about it, but we still received this amazing award.”

They were proud to be among winners while competing against students from larger cities and believed it was amazing that two came from CHS.

Hobbs is planning to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to major in psychology and/or business. She’s a member of the marching band, Key Club, Student Government Association, National Honor Society, cross county team. In the spring, Hobbs plans to play softball.

Lucas is thinking about North Carolina State or the Georgia Institute of Technology to major in science or math. He’s involved with the Technology Student Association, Key Club, and the National Honor Society and was a member of the band.

Zachary Lucas and Jalyssa Hobbs were recently honored for their work during the Summer Ventures in Science and Mathematics program. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Ventures_1.jpg Zachary Lucas and Jalyssa Hobbs were recently honored for their work during the Summer Ventures in Science and Mathematics program.

Top honor awarded during science, math program

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-2590. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-592-2590. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.