On Wednesday, South River Electric Membership Corporation presented the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office with a grant in the amount of $6,495. The funds will be used to purchase a drone equipped with FLIR (Forward-Looking Infrared Radar) thermal imaging. Sheriff’s officials said it will be crucial in safely aiding officers during searches for high-risk criminals who have fled into secluded areas and for missing children or elderly persons. ‘Any technology that can be employed to help make an officers job safer at no cost to the county, is a win for everyone,’ said Sheriff Jimmy Thornton. ‘We are grateful for South River Electric Membership Corporation’s generosity and we look forward to a continued partnership with them.’

