Flora Faircloth

AUTRYVILLE — Mrs. Flora Pearl Faircloth, 80, of Autryville passed away on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Autryville Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Sandy Horne Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 2:50 p.m. on Sunday before the funeral service.

Mrs. Faircloth is survived by her husband, Lattie B. Faircloth of the home; daughter, Betty Pearl Faircloth of Autryville; granddaughter, Elizabeth Wood Faircloth of Autryville; sister, Mary Hall of Autryville; and several nieces and nephews.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, N.C.